Playing is de name of game

Feb 03, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – The United States gat we lock down. Dem playing we government like a banjo drum. Dem begging de government fuh mistrust Venezuela and it looks as if de government falling fuh de bait.

But dem real agenda is to get we fuh buy weapons and equipment. Dem oil companies done creaming out we wealth by shafting de government with de lopsided Production Sharing Agreement.

Now Uncle Sam gat dem eye pon de lil oil money we getting. Dem sending military people every two morning fuh talk with we. And we done start put in orders fuh all sort of equipment.

Dem equipment can’t help we against Venezuela. Is only diplomacy gan help we. Is dat bin helping we all along. But de Americans gan convince we fuh buy all kind of plane and helicopter and patrol boats. And we leaders gan fall fuh de bait.

One of dem turn up at a press conference with a 25 years-old National Development Strategy that was never implemented. Dem boys thought he would have least updated de strategy since a great deal of what was to be implemented since 2010 was never implemented.

And de media sit down there and did not point out de absurdity of de situation. Dem too nah understand dem getting play too, just like Uncle Sam doing to de government.

Uncle Sam running things in de world. With Uncle Sam is either dem way or de highway. With we government is de same thing. Is either their way or no way. Dat is democracy fuh yuh: PPP-style!

Talk Half! Leff Half!

