Opposition sits out debates on increase to debt ceiling and NRF withdrawal amendments

…cites security breaches in lounge

Kaieteur News – The Opposition on Friday evening walked out of the National Assembly, sitting out the debates on an increase to the nation’s debt ceiling and amendments to the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) withdrawals.

Chief Whip for the Opposition, Christopher Jones breathlessly entered the Dome of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre just as the House approved the 2024 Budget, raising security breaches to the Opposition’s lounge.

He explained that a listening and recording device had been planted in the Opposition’s lounge, lending to audio from the Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton and other Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) being played over Parliament’s live stream.

Jones in an interview told Kaieteur News that the Opposition also observed two cameras in the ceiling of the lounge and feels its privacy has been breached.

Asked whether he feels the Opposition has missed an opportunity to raise its concerns on the debt ceiling and amendments to the NRF Act with respect to the withdrawal amount, the Chief Whip explained, “We had listed seven Speakers for this evening’s session. The members were prepared for that so the too were in the lounge making their preparations on how they will respond, getting up their information and so by virtue when they learnt that this thing was going out literally everything that they were discussing tonight was exposed and I could only allege that that information is with the PPP because that is the only thing that would make sense, they would want to know what we are planning to come with and so forth.”

He believes that information is being used by the government’s side of the House to counter the Opposition’s points on the debates.

Consequently, he said, “We feel violated so all the Speakers refused to Speak and the other colleagues refused to stay.”