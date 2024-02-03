North West Secondary School set for June completion – Education Minister

Latest update February 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 03, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The completion of construction at the North West Secondary School located in Region One has been rescheduled to June 2024, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand disclosed on Friday during the Consideration of the 2024 Budget Estimates for her ministry.
The school, which was destroyed by fire in September 2021, was scheduled to be completed this month.
Minister Manickchand was asked by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Ronald Cox to provide a status update on the school.
“This project is at this point 70 percent completed, the roof is 90 percent completed, they (contractor) will start finishing works soon, we expect to get this by the revised end date which is June 2024,” the Education Minister said.
The completion of the school as well of the construction of more secondary schools across the country, forms part of the $16,056,000,000 that was approved for the Ministry’s secondary schools’ projects.
Overall, $74.4-billion was allocated to the Education Ministry this year and approved by the National Assembly.
Kaieteur News had reported that a $346 million contract was signed in January 2023 between the ministry and Aruca Investments for the construction of the North West Secondary. The contractor, at the time, was given 14 months to complete the school.
The reconstructed North West Secondary School will be a two-storey building with 23 classrooms, three science labs, a sanitary block and an accessible lift.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Minister Manickchand disclosed that by mid-2025, Region One will achieve universal secondary education. Further, she said that this year construction of a secondary school at Waramuri will begin.
