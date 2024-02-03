Latest update February 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

North West Secondary School set for June completion – Education Minister

Feb 03, 2024 News

The construction undertaken on the North West Secondary School. (Photo courtesy, Ministry of Education)

The construction undertaken on the North West Secondary School. (Photo courtesy, Ministry of Education)

Kaieteur News – The completion of construction at the North West Secondary School located in Region One has been rescheduled to June 2024, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand disclosed on Friday during the Consideration of the 2024 Budget Estimates for her ministry.

The school, which was destroyed by fire in September 2021, was scheduled to be completed this month.

Minister Manickchand was asked by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Ronald Cox to provide a status update on the school.

“This project is at this point 70 percent completed, the roof is 90 percent completed, they (contractor) will start finishing works soon, we expect to get this by the revised end date which is June 2024,” the Education Minister said.

The completion of the school as well of the construction of more secondary schools across the country, forms part of the $16,056,000,000 that was approved for the Ministry’s secondary schools’ projects.

Overall, $74.4-billion was allocated to the Education Ministry this year and approved by the National Assembly.

Kaieteur News had reported that a $346 million contract was signed in January 2023 between the ministry and Aruca Investments for the construction of the North West Secondary. The contractor, at the time, was given 14 months to complete the school.

The reconstructed North West Secondary School will be a two-storey building with 23 classrooms, three science labs, a sanitary block and an accessible lift.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Minister Manickchand disclosed that by mid-2025, Region One will achieve universal secondary education. Further, she said that this year construction of a secondary school at Waramuri will begin.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Join the teachers and upturn the table.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies suffer eight-wicket defeat to hosts Australia in opening ODI at Melbourne despite Carty’s resilient 88

West Indies suffer eight-wicket defeat to hosts Australia in opening...

Feb 03, 2024

SportsMax – In a spectacular display of cricketing prowess, Australia claimed a convincing eight-wicket victory in the first One Day International (ODI) against the West Indies at the Melbourne...
Read More
Rain, lightning spoil party as West Indies miss out on semi-final spot after Australia no result

Rain, lightning spoil party as West Indies miss...

Feb 03, 2024

GCF Grand Prix Series second leg commence today

GCF Grand Prix Series second leg commence today

Feb 03, 2024

BCQS 2024 Masters to conclude today

BCQS 2024 Masters to conclude today

Feb 03, 2024

Demerara pull off thriller, while Essequibo maul opponents to headline Round 3

Demerara pull off thriller, while Essequibo maul...

Feb 03, 2024

Sunil & Son Pool Bar Over-50 C/ship unfolds this Sunday

Sunil & Son Pool Bar Over-50 C/ship unfolds...

Feb 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]