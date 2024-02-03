National Development Strategy constantly being modified – Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – The National Development Strategy is constantly being modified to suit the country and economy, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said on Thursday.

The Vice President was at the time responding to a question posed by Kaieteur News at his weekly press conference held at Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown.

Jagdeo was asked, “The discovery of oil has drastically changed the trajectory of and resources available for national development. In light of this, is your government working at present on revising or updating its National Development Strategy? If so, can you say who is leading this process and when can we expect a published draft of the new strategy.”

He responded: “So updating the National Development Strategy, this is constantly being done. That’s why I said you have to read it in conjunction with the Low Carbon Development Strategy which was recently launched. So, it is now a different focus on sustainability.”

The VP explained that a lot of tasks had been undertaken and the government had looked at a number of projects and their timeline would have had to be updated based on Guyana’s finances.

One such project was the Wismar Bridge and the VP justified why the Berbice River Bridge was constructed at the time it was.

Jagdeo said that, “Berbice did not have a bridge, (and) it has a bigger population. The Berbice Bridge, we did it through a Public Private Partnership, where practically the private sector financed it with a concession for 20 something years that expires in 2027.”

The VP described the Berbice River Bridge project as life changing for Berbicians and government was spared the expense of diving into the treasury to fund it.

In contrast, he explained what is happening in Linden relative to the Wismar Bridge.

“In Linden, we already had a bridge. Now we’re replacing that bridge to a four lane structure but we’re not doing just that bridge, we are doing also 45 other bridges all except Kurupakari, going to the Brazilian border. We’re doing the bridge across the Demerara River because our capability to do that now has been enhanced,” Jagdeo said.

The VP maintained that all projects undertaken by the PPP administration have to be justified and feasible. He said the projects should be financed in such a way, “that it doesn’t bring harm to the entire economy now we have the capacity to do this that’s why we’re doing it today.”

