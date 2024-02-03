More schools, textbooks and teachers’ training in 2024 as $74.4B Education Budget approved

Kaieteur News – The Committee of Supply of the National Assembly on Friday approved approximately $74,425,112,000 for the Ministry of Education to execute its agenda this year.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand was joined by her technical staff for the Considerations of the 2024 Budget Estimates and Expenditure.

Of the $74.4 billion approved, some $41,900,331,000 was approved for current expenditure. Of this sum, $2.7 billion will go towards training and development, $4.8 billion allotted for nursery education, $14.4 billion for primary education, $11.1 billion for secondary education and $6.1 billion for post-secondary/ tertiary education.

From the $74.4 billion also, approximately $32,524,781,000 was approved for capital expenditure. Of this amount, $239 million is set for training and development programmes, $3.076 billion approved for nursery education, $3.2 billion for primary education, $18.6 billion for secondary education programmes, and $1.7 billion for post-secondary/ tertiary education.

The ministry is intent on achieving universal secondary education. With the $18.6 billion allocated this year, it is expected that the Christ Church, Hosororo, Karasabai, North Ruimveldt, Northwest, St. Mary’s and Tuschen Secondary Schools as well as St. George’s High will be completed. Additionally, the construction of new schools atAishalton, Christianburg, Jawalla, Kopinang, and Micobie, will begin.

From its $3.2 billion allotted for primary education programmes, Minister Manickchand said that $50 million will be spent on upgrading electrical systems at the West Ruimveldt, Redeemer, FE Pollard, Ketley and Sophia Primary Schools. The remainder will be used on other schools.

Additionally, over $600 million has been put aside to furniture and equip nursery, primary and secondary schools.

As it relates to post-secondary/ tertiary education, the Ministry’s $1,7 billion allocation will go towards purchasing equipment and upgrading facilities such as the University of Guyana, both Turkeyen and Berbice campuses, and the Kuru-Kuru Co-op College.

Notably, $800 million was approved on Friday for technical institutes and centres.

During the presentation of this year’s budget, Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh said that this year, through the National School Feeding programme, $4.9 billion has been allotted to provide juice, biscuits, breakfast, and hot meals to some 126,170 children.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the distribution of textbooks at schools, $3 billion was set aside to procure 502,072 more textbooks this year.