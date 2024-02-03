Latest update February 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Lamaha Park house gutted by fire

Feb 03, 2024

The Lamaha Park house on fire (Photo: Andrew McBean)

The Lamaha Park house on fire (Photo: Andrew McBean)

Kaieteur News – Several persons are now homeless after a fire on Friday evening gutted a house at Lamaha Park in the city.

The house belongs to owner of Designs360 Custom Apparel – Guyana Andrew McBean.

The former National Communications Network (NCN) branch manager noted in a Facebook post late on Friday night that he was “grateful to the most high for life.”

He also expressed appreciation to everyone who showed up “as well as the outpouring of love from near and far.” Members of the Guyana Fire Servcie managed to contain the fire to McBean’s home.

The Lamaha Park inferno was the second recorded on Friday. Earlier on Friday, fire gutted the living quarters of the Guyana Prison Service in Kingston.

