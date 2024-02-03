Demerara pull off thriller, while Essequibo maul opponents to headline Round 3

GCB U15 Inter-county tournament Round 3…

Kaieteur Sports – Round 3 of the GCB U15 Inter-county action continued Thursday with teams gaining much-needed momentum as Tournament nears end.

Demerara beat Berbice by 1 wicket

Captain Adrian Hetmyer scored his second successive half-century of the tournament, anchoring Berbice with 53 from 60 with a pair of fours and three sixes as he piloted his team to 146 all out.

Opener Richard Ramdehol, batting down the order, was the next best scorer with 28, while Sohail Mohamed (15) were leading scorers for the Ancient County team.

Demerara’s sole star with the ball was spinner Brandon Henry who returned 4-34, as Ram, Darwin LaRose and Reaz Latif finished with a scalp apiece.

In reply, Demerara clawed their way to 147-9 in 50 overs, pulling off a daring heist thanks to one of the tournament’s leading run-scorers, Parmeshwar Ram who led with 32.

Shamar Apple (22), Munesh Outar (12) along with 11 apiece from Mickel Sharma and Reyaz Latif, aided in the eventual nail-biting chase which went in favor of Demerara.

Ramdehol led with 2-8, while Kumulchan Ramnarais chipped in with 2-19 for Berbice, in a losing effort.

Essequibo beat Select XI by 65-runs at the DCC Ground

The Cinderella County boys posted what would turn out to be a match-winning 180-7 from 50 overs, thanks to a series of knocks from Jathniel Nurse (43) who played as a batsman to help his team reach a good total.

Opener Francis Gurahoo (39) and Justin Dowlin (22) gave Essequibo a good start as Erron Benjamin (26) and Darrius Pearson (16*), saw their team to the end of the innings.

Only a spirited spell from Gilbert Griffith (4-10) with a wicket apiece from Rivaldo Pareira and Anil Hemraj headlined the tale of a lopsided bowling outing by the Select XI.

They would only muster 115 before losing their way entirely. Danvir Seegobin (32), Arif Marimootoo (20) and Gilbert Griffith (14) failed to make use of their starts.

Nurse again was the destroyer, snatching up 3-14 with Erron Benjamin (2-21) and Shazim Mohamed (2-30) lending ideal support as they completed an easy victory.