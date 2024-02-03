Latest update February 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

BCQS 2024 Masters to conclude today

Feb 03, 2024 Sports

Javid Rahaman having to work hard against Barbadian Shawn Simpson.

– Lydia Fraser, Robert Cameron remains unblemished

Kaieteur Sports – The exciting showdown at the Georgetown Squash Club on Camp Street ignited the courts on Thursday for day two of the 2024 BCQS Masters tournament. Some real MVP moments came from Barbados players Shawn Simpson and Orson Simpson, as well as Lydia Fraser, Khalil Alli, and Peter De Groot.

However, day two brought us nine epic matches in the Men’s 30-44, 45-54, and 55-64 categories, along with a solo clash in the Women’s Over-35 category. Lydia Fraser scored her second win of the tournament against Tian Edwards, and Robert Cameron secured another solid victory on the second day.

Lloyd Fung-A-Fat having to reach for a looped short ball from the crafty bajan Sanjay Amin.

While the four-day event is gearing up for its climax today, day two showcased the first wins for Regan Pollard, Peter De Groot, Dane Pereira, Robert Cameron, and Shawn Simpson in the Men’s 30-44 category. Pollard clinched a 3-1 victory over Jonathan Antczak, with a nail-biting first game ending 10-12. Cameron turned up the heat, taking the next three games 11-2, 11-4, and 11-4. Jason van Dijk faced a tough match against De Groot, ultimately losing 5-11, 11-5, 11-8, and 11-6. Pereira also grabbed his first win, a three-game sweep against Lee Fung-A-Fat, while the agile Shawn Simpson dominated Javid Rahaman in a 3-0 victory, showcasing his impressive reach and athleticism.

Across in the Women’s Over 35 category, Lydia Fraser continued her winning streak with two back-to-back victories against Tian Edwards, securing convincing wins at 11-5 and 11-2 in the first two. She wrapped up the third game with an impressive 11-0 win, sealing the deal with a well-deserved 3-0 victory.

Some of the action in the Women's Over 35 category between Lydia Fraser and Tian Edwards.

In the Men’s 45-54 and 55-64 divisions, Khalil Alli made a statement with a commanding 11-2, 11-3, and 11-2 win against Trinidian Gowkaran Bissoon in the 45-54 clash. Meanwhile, Barbadians Orson Simpson and Sanjay Amin showcased their skills in the Men’s 55-64 division. Simpson conquered Narendra Singh with a 3-1 victory, and Amin kept Lloyd Fung-A-Fat in his shell, in a challenging 8-11, 11-2, 11-6, and 11-6 win.

The excitement continued yesterday with 11 more matches at the same venue, and today marks the peak of the tournament, kicking off at 15:20 hours.

