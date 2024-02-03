$1M bail for man charged with dangerous driving

Kaieteur News – Joseph Gladwin also known as ‘Menty’ was on Friday placed on $1 million bail for allegedly causing the death of 29-year-old Andrew Adams called ‘Greg’, by dangerous driving.

Adams was reportedly killed on January 24, 2024, on the Citrus Grove Main Access Road, Port Kaituma, Region One.

Gladwin appeared virtually from the Port Kaituma Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess. He was charged with the offence, Causing Death by Dangerous Driving Contrary to Section 35 (1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02.

He was granted $1Million bail and the case adjourned to March 14, 2024, for disclosure.

Reports are that the accident occurred at 03:00hrs on January 24, a day before Adams would have celebrated his 30th birthday. Reports are that Adams was found with multiple injuries about his body and was rushed to the Port Kaituma Regional Hospital. However, he died while receiving treatment, relatives said.

Reports are that Adams called a sibling prior to the accident and requested a drop home. However, he changed his mind and decided to walk home. Adams’ sister told Kaieteur News that her brother was struck down by a man called ‘Menty’ who drove away after driving into her brother.

“Somebody else was passing and saw my brother and called the police. Then the ambulance pick him up and they take him to the hospital,” the woman said.

She said her brother was conscious when he was taken to the hospital; he was questioned by medical staff regarding who may have hit him.

“He could not answer them because he was in pain. The doctor said that he bleed to death. His foot break up and he lost a lot of blood and that is what caused him to die,” she recounted.

The woman said her brother lived with their mother at the time of his death.