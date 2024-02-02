Latest update February 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Woman arrested for allegedly setting fire to Norton Street house

Feb 02, 2024

A screen grab from the CCTV footage which showed the suspect starting the fire at the Norton Street, Wortmanville building.

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a woman who allegedly set fire to a Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown building by throwing a flammable material through a window.

The woman was seen on a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) with a flammable material at the Lot 20 Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown house on Monday.  Video retrieved by law enforcement officials showed the woman placing the item through the window after which she closed the window and ran up a step at the side of the building near the said window.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), firefighters responded to the call at about 06:40hrs Monday. Water tenders #85 and #105, a water bowser and land rover #7, along with 15 firefighters, were dispatched to the scene.

The affected areas of the building, owned by the late Carlton Holder, and occupied by Tinesa Lewis and 14 others, sustained significant damage.

“Fortunately, there were no reported homeless individuals,” the GFS reported.

The fire resulted in severe damage to a double bed frame, mattress, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) ceiling, glass cabinet, and a glass door.

Neighbors reportedly took swift action, utilizing buckets of water to suppress the flames before the arrival of the firefighters.

Damaged articles in the building

Meanwhile, Lewis reported that neighbours spotted smoke on the eastern side of the ground floor and promptly formed a bucket brigade extinguishing the fire. Lewis said she suspected the fire was maliciously set, citing it as the third occurrence. However, neighbours and other residents denied witnessing malicious acts.

The Fire Service confirmed that the fire was maliciously set, and the matter was handed over to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) resulting in the arrest of the main suspect.

The GPS in a statement emphasised the importance of community vigilance in preventing fires and commended the residents and other public-spirited citizens who assisted in extinguishing the fire.

“The fire service remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens and continues its efforts to educate the public on fire prevention measures,” GFS said.

Safety Measures

The Fire Service urged citizens to protect their loved one’s property from the threat of arson by following the following guidelines:

  1. Report suspicious activity near houses or other buildings to the Guyana Fire Service or Guyana Police Force.
  2. Keep matches and lighters out of reach and out of sight of children.
  3. If you know or suspect that an arson crime has been committed, contact the Guyana Fire Service or Guyana Police Force immediately.
  4. Keep garbage, litter, and other combustibles away from buildings.
  5. Install outdoor lighting or cameras on your property.
  6. Never leave burning garbage or grass unattended.
