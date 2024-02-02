Latest update February 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

West Indies star Joseph, receives massive Hero’s welcome upon return home to Guyana 

Feb 02, 2024 Sports

GCB president Bissoondyal Singh, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr. Shamar Joseph and his son, alongside Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle.

GCB president Bissoondyal Singh, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr. Shamar Joseph and his son, alongside Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle.

Kaieteur Sports – Arguably the most talked about player in all of international cricket following his record debut Test, Guyana and West Indies fast-bowler Shamar Joseph returned home yesterday to one of the biggest heroic welcomes in recent times.

The young speedster returned home on Thursday afternoon, to a packed CJIA lounge where he was welcomed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

Shamar Joseph along with his son, family members and Minister Charles Ramson Jr. following his arrival in Guyana.

Shamar Joseph along with his son, family members and Minister Charles Ramson Jr. following his arrival in Guyana.

The party included Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) president Bissoondyal Singh, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr. Member of Parliament Sanjeev Datadin Guyana Harpy Eagles Assistant Coach Garvin Nedd, Operations Manager Anthony D’Andrade, other executives, members of the Harpy Eagles 4-Day team and the Media.

Apart from members of the cricket fraternity, teammates and stakeholders, Joseph received an otherworldly reception from the large number of family members and close friends; who were in attendance at the CJIA Arrival Lounge.

Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr. during his feature address following the return of Shamar Joseph to local soil.

Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr. during his feature address following the return of Shamar Joseph to local soil.

Residents of Baracarra made the welcoming even more touching, as they sang, danced and cheered for their champion as he made his way from the British Airways craft and entered Gate 6 to a ruckus homecoming.

GCB president Bissoondyal Singh told the story of Joseph’s brief conversation with him prior to his record Test match. He congratulated Joseph on his success, dubbing him as the latest international star.

Proud to be from the Caribbean, he shouted out, saying it wasn’t easy with an injured toe. Thanks to supporters, happy to be back home.

International cricket’s most talked about player, Windies pacer Shamar Joseph, received a massive welcome from his family and friends yesterday upon his arrival at the CJIA.

International cricket’s most talked about player, Windies pacer Shamar Joseph, received a massive welcome from his family and friends yesterday upon his arrival at the CJIA.

Delivering the feature address, Ramson opened up by saying, “Welcome home champ”, dubbing his story as God’s work. Ramson said Joseph is an inspiration to the world.

The Minister added that he was up late and managed to see Joseph’s match. He spoke on meeting the pacer’s mother and his fellow villagers for the first time upon his visit to the community.

He added that the development of Joseph is development for all and as such it is important to protect, pray and support the 23 year-old. “On behalf of myself, the president, we will continue to be there for him.”

An overly excited to be home Shamar Joseph, during his brief remarks yesterday.

An overly excited to be home Shamar Joseph, during his brief remarks yesterday.

“On behalf of Guyanese I want to say how proud we are of you, the pride we express as a nation is a pride we want to be for evermore,” said Ramson who added that this is the beginning of the road, urging Joseph to be obsessed with greatness and winning.

The Minister pointed out that no distraction should take him away from his goals, despite

distractions possibly lining themselves up at the moment.

Nevertheless, Minister Ramson said, fans, supporters, the GCB, and the Government of Guyana, will continue to support the pacer while he continues to grow from strength-to-strength.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Join the teachers and upturn the table.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies star Joseph, receives massive Hero’s welcome upon return home to Guyana 

West Indies star Joseph, receives massive Hero’s welcome upon...

Feb 02, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Arguably the most talked about player in all of international cricket following his record debut Test, Guyana and West Indies fast-bowler Shamar Joseph returned home yesterday...
Read More
BCQS 2024 Masters off to an exciting start

BCQS 2024 Masters off to an exciting start

Feb 02, 2024

CWI has upgraded Joseph’s franchise contract to an international retainer contract

CWI has upgraded Joseph’s franchise...

Feb 02, 2024

Hamilton set for shock switch to Ferrari in 2025 – reports

Hamilton set for shock switch to Ferrari in 2025...

Feb 02, 2024

East Coast Annual Mash Cup KO football tourney kicks off today

East Coast Annual Mash Cup KO football tourney...

Feb 02, 2024

Champs Back Circle open defence against Team Family

Champs Back Circle open defence against Team...

Feb 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A hero’s welcome!

    Kaieteur News – It was so pleasing to see the grand welcome that was put on for the West Indies latest fast bowling... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]