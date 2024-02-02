West Indies star Joseph, receives massive Hero’s welcome upon return home to Guyana

Kaieteur Sports – Arguably the most talked about player in all of international cricket following his record debut Test, Guyana and West Indies fast-bowler Shamar Joseph returned home yesterday to one of the biggest heroic welcomes in recent times.

The young speedster returned home on Thursday afternoon, to a packed CJIA lounge where he was welcomed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The party included Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) president Bissoondyal Singh, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Charles Ramson Jr. Member of Parliament Sanjeev Datadin Guyana Harpy Eagles Assistant Coach Garvin Nedd, Operations Manager Anthony D’Andrade, other executives, members of the Harpy Eagles 4-Day team and the Media.

Apart from members of the cricket fraternity, teammates and stakeholders, Joseph received an otherworldly reception from the large number of family members and close friends; who were in attendance at the CJIA Arrival Lounge.

Residents of Baracarra made the welcoming even more touching, as they sang, danced and cheered for their champion as he made his way from the British Airways craft and entered Gate 6 to a ruckus homecoming.

GCB president Bissoondyal Singh told the story of Joseph’s brief conversation with him prior to his record Test match. He congratulated Joseph on his success, dubbing him as the latest international star.

Proud to be from the Caribbean, he shouted out, saying it wasn’t easy with an injured toe. Thanks to supporters, happy to be back home.

Delivering the feature address, Ramson opened up by saying, “Welcome home champ”, dubbing his story as God’s work. Ramson said Joseph is an inspiration to the world.

The Minister added that he was up late and managed to see Joseph’s match. He spoke on meeting the pacer’s mother and his fellow villagers for the first time upon his visit to the community.

He added that the development of Joseph is development for all and as such it is important to protect, pray and support the 23 year-old. “On behalf of myself, the president, we will continue to be there for him.”

“On behalf of Guyanese I want to say how proud we are of you, the pride we express as a nation is a pride we want to be for evermore,” said Ramson who added that this is the beginning of the road, urging Joseph to be obsessed with greatness and winning.

The Minister pointed out that no distraction should take him away from his goals, despite

distractions possibly lining themselves up at the moment.

Nevertheless, Minister Ramson said, fans, supporters, the GCB, and the Government of Guyana, will continue to support the pacer while he continues to grow from strength-to-strength.