Saharan dust still in the air

Feb 02, 2024 News

Map showing areas with high concentration of Saharan Dust (Source: EPA)

Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday said the air quality in some areas is still above the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) standard for ‘Good’ quality, as the Saharan Dust continues to impact coastal areas in the country.

In an update yesterday, the agency reported that while the level of particulate matter (dust particles) in the atmosphere has decreased, resulting in slightly improved air quality and visibility compared to Wednesday, the air quality is still affected by the Saharan Dust.

EPA noted, “While there is a slight improvement in air quality and visibility, the EPA’s Air Quality Sensors located at Whim (East Berbice-Corentyne), Eccles (East Bank Demerara), Central Georgetown, Vilvoorden (Pomeroon-Supenaam ) and Linden show that particulate matter levels are still significantly above the WHO standard for ‘Good’ air quality.”

The regulator advised that caution be taken on the road ways and that the elderly, children and persons with respiratory and skin conditions take necessary precautions.  During this time, persons are encouraged to limit time spent outdoors and to wear dust masks as practicable.

It explained that data collected by the EPA on the Saharan Dust Plume within the last two years indicate that peak concentrations may occur in January, March, April, August and September.  Any changes to this forecast will be reported to the EPA.  Saharan Dust causes itchy eyes, runny noses, and sore throats; this colossal dust transport becomes a vital contributor to the Amazon Basin, as it is rich in phosphorus, a crucial nutrient for plant growth.

As rain in the Amazon washes away up to 90% of the soil’s phosphorus to the sea, the significance of this external mineral supply becomes evident. During this unique natural phenomenon, the Saharan dust travels from across the Atlantic to South America and the Caribbean, creating colossal dust clouds visible from space.

For a near real-time update on the Air Quality Index near you, visit the EPA’s website: https://epaguyana.org/ and select the ‘Your Environment’ tab and then click ‘Air quality Data’.

