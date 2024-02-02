Rose Hall Estate management refutes workers claims of substituting parts to fix machines

Kaieteur News – Manager of the Rose Hall sugar estate Vijay Ghobardan, has refuted claims from its workers that machine parts are being substituted to fix others at the estate.

In a response to a Kaieteur News article published on Monday titled “Rose Hall Estate workers complain of substituting old parts to fix machines,” the Estate Manager said, “As Estate Manager, I take this opportunity to first set the record straight regarding the operability of our current fleet of tractors. The Rose Hall Estate procured six 6190 John Deere tractors in 2023, of which one is currently down. Therefore the statements, ‘Four new state of the art tractors are down’ and ‘Three of the four tractors not working right now’ are incorrect.”

He further explained that on the subject of maintenance of tractors, “only one required fuel pump repairs, and this vehicle is now back in operation.”

He said the tractor that is currently down is undergoing maintenance for a worn four wheel drive clutch discs, of which eight are needed. “The supplier had advised that only five of the discs are currently in stock and the additional stock will be available in another three weeks. GENEQUIP is the OEM agent for John Deere tractors in Guyana.”

On the subject of the estate’s excavator, Ghobardan noted that the Rose Hall Estate has one Long Boom Excavator (2110LC) which is fully operational and at no time was the machine “cannibalized or has a fuel pump defect.”

He said due the volume of work in the fields being extensive, another excavator was transferred from the Skeldon Estate to Rose Hall, and it was immediately serviced and is being utilized.

Ghobardan assured the public that, “funds expending on the Rose Hall Estate project is done in the most economical and cost-effective manner. Our aim is to ensure the Estate is fully functional and contributes positively to Guyana’s economy.”