New modern police academy to be completed Friday

Feb 02, 2024 News

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) Academy

Kaieteur News – Senior and junior police officers will now be housed in a modern educational facility, as infrastructural works on the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Academy are scheduled to be completed today.

This is ahead of the senior and junior officers’ courses scheduled to commence on Monday, February 5. Commissioner of Police (Acting), Clifton Hicken along with Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration,’ Calvin Brutus and Force Training Officer, Superintendent Sonia Herbert, among other members of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) recently inspected the ongoing works. According to a statement from the force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Commissioner Hicken noted his satisfaction with the work done, as he witnessed the fruition of a collective vision that is now in an advanced stage of completion.

“The barrack rooms were meticulously refurbished to provide a comfortable and conducive environment for the officers’ training. The rooms are adorned with crisp linens and modern amenities that will ensure ranks find solace in their ‘home away from home,” the press release said. In addition to the modern barracks, the academy now features a newly built swimming pool, a gym, and a technologically-fitted classroom, which will equip officers with the necessary tools needed for the ranks to excel in their profession, as well as foster adaptability which is essential for navigating the complexities of modern policing.

Following his inspection, Commissioner Hicken expressed his anticipation of welcoming the new generation of leaders. “The upcoming senior and junior officers’ courses will not only impart invaluable knowledge and skills but also foster a sense of unity and purpose among the participants,” he stated. He emphasised that the police academy will not just be a training ground but a catalyst for ranks’ professional growth and personal development. (DPI)

