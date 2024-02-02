Mahipaul exposes sloth in construction of 10 pump stations

Kaieteur News – Between 2020-2023 the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) drew down billions to construct 10 pump stations across the country, but up until now none of these projects has been completed and the agency has received a whopping $10B more in this year estimates to do similar works.

These details were revealed this week when the budget for the Ministry of Agriculture came under scrutiny in the Committee of Supply of the National Assembly. There are six pump stations still to be completed which were approved from 2020 to 2023. Additionally government gave the go ahead for four more pump stations in the latter part of 2023 however the start dates for these had to be pushed back to 2024, due to delays.

Opposition Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul, asked the Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha for updates on the projects during the examination of the estimates on Wednesday. The projects in question are: Cottage West Coast Berbice, Andrews Essequibo Coast, Charity Essequibo Coast, Letter Kenny Corentyne, A-Line West Bank and Canal No.1 Bank Demerara.

Mahipaul asked: “Would the honourable minister be kind enough to provide us with an update for the pump station at Cottage West Coast Berbice which was awarded to the tune of $903,371, 020 on the first of December 2021 which was the start date that I have here and based on the September 2023 PSIP Report it was just 44% completed?” The minister responded, “Mr. Chair yes this pump station is about 80% complete, the new completion date is March 30th.”

The Opposition MP then asked about the $528M pump station at Andrews on the Essequibo Coast which was scheduled to start on 27th September 2021. Minister Mustapha replied that the pump station should be “completed by end of February 2024” as the pump was onsite and installation works are currently ongoing.

On the account of the $544M Charity Essequibo Coast pump station which had a start date of July 8th, 2022, the minister said that they faced a lot of challenges in removing squatters from the area. However the project is 25% complete and the contractors are continuously driving piles. However, no completion date was provided. Mahipaul said that the Letter Kenny Blooms Field Outfall Channel Pump Station was awarded for 759M with a start date of June 20th, 2023 and asked for an update on this as well. The Agriculture Minister informed the house that “Works are in progress Mr. Chair, and the contractor is in the process of procuring sheet piles and the pumps.”

Lastly in relation to the A-Line West Bank and Canal No.1 Bank Demerara pump stations it was revealed that, there were issues in removing squatters, negotiating with residents and also the rebuilding of a community center, which took approximately six and nine months respectively. Minister Mustapha informed the house however that the projects are expected to be finished on March 29th and April 30th, 2024 respectively.

There were four other pump stations mentioned, those being Meter-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara and Jimbo Grove East Bank Demerara which were to commence on September 4th, 2023. Belle Vue and Pouderoyen West Bank Demerara which were to commence on June 27th, 2023. Due to delays the projects will now commence on January 30th and February 5th, 2024. The minister also noted that currently piles are being driven at Jimbo Grove and all of these projects have an 18 months duration which will run them into 2025. Recently MP Mahipaul had written a letter to this publication highlighting incomplete and delayed projects by the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) due to significant mismanagement. However his claims were refuted by the agency.