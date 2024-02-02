Is nah fog is dust!

Kaieteur News – If yuh been feeling like you’re living in the middle of a sandstorm while chilling in Guyana, don’t worry, you ain’t alone. This Sahara dust situation got everybody coughing up a storm and squinting like they just stumbled into a dusty old library.

Now, some folks out here are acting like this dust cloud is the newest fashion trend, calling it “Sahara Chic” and strutting around in goggles like they’re about to hit the runway. But let’s be real, nobody asked for this dusty makeover.

People are pointing fingers at climate change like it’s the newest scapegoat in town, but let’s not forget, this ain’t de first time we’ve had Sahara sand raining down on us like confetti at a party. It’s like that one friend who shows up uninvited, overstays their welcome, and leaves a mess behind.

The E Pee A is trying to calm everybody down, saying this dust cloud is gonna pack its bags and leave in a week. Yeah, right, just like the flu disappears after seven days, they say. We’ll believe it when we see it. But we also hearing it might come back for a few more times in the year, just like de flu.

It causing people to be stocking up on cough drops and face masks like they’re preparing for de return of COVID. Breathing in Guyana has turned into a high-stakes game of “can you survive the dust?” But hey, at least it’s given us something to talk about other than politics for a change. So here we are, living in a dusty haze, wondering when this Sahara surprise is gonna finally pack its bags and hit the dusty trail. Until then, we’ll just keep coughing, squinting, and hoping for clearer skies ahead.

Talk Half! Leff Half!