Latest update February 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Is nah fog is dust!

Feb 02, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – If yuh been feeling like you’re living in the middle of a sandstorm while chilling in Guyana, don’t worry, you ain’t alone. This Sahara dust situation got everybody coughing up a storm and squinting like they just stumbled into a dusty old library.

Now, some folks out here are acting like this dust cloud is the newest fashion trend, calling it “Sahara Chic” and strutting around in goggles like they’re about to hit the runway. But let’s be real, nobody asked for this dusty makeover.

People are pointing fingers at climate change like it’s the newest scapegoat in town, but let’s not forget, this ain’t de first time we’ve had Sahara sand raining down on us like confetti at a party. It’s like that one friend who shows up uninvited, overstays their welcome, and leaves a mess behind.

The E Pee A is trying to calm everybody down, saying this dust cloud is gonna pack its bags and leave in a week. Yeah, right, just like the flu disappears after seven days, they say. We’ll believe it when we see it. But we also hearing it might come back for a few more times in the year, just like de flu.

It causing people to be stocking up on cough drops and face masks like they’re preparing for de return of COVID. Breathing in Guyana has turned into a high-stakes game of “can you survive the dust?” But hey, at least it’s given us something to talk about other than politics for a change. So here we are, living in a dusty haze, wondering when this Sahara surprise is gonna finally pack its bags and hit the dusty trail. Until then, we’ll just keep coughing, squinting, and hoping for clearer skies ahead.

Talk Half! Leff Half!

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Join the teachers and upturn the table.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies star Joseph, receives massive Hero’s welcome upon return home to Guyana 

West Indies star Joseph, receives massive Hero’s welcome upon...

Feb 02, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Arguably the most talked about player in all of international cricket following his record debut Test, Guyana and West Indies fast-bowler Shamar Joseph returned home yesterday...
Read More
BCQS 2024 Masters off to an exciting start

BCQS 2024 Masters off to an exciting start

Feb 02, 2024

CWI has upgraded Joseph’s franchise contract to an international retainer contract

CWI has upgraded Joseph’s franchise...

Feb 02, 2024

Hamilton set for shock switch to Ferrari in 2025 – reports

Hamilton set for shock switch to Ferrari in 2025...

Feb 02, 2024

East Coast Annual Mash Cup KO football tourney kicks off today

East Coast Annual Mash Cup KO football tourney...

Feb 02, 2024

Champs Back Circle open defence against Team Family

Champs Back Circle open defence against Team...

Feb 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A hero’s welcome!

    Kaieteur News – It was so pleasing to see the grand welcome that was put on for the West Indies latest fast bowling... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]