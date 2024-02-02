H@RD TRUTHS BY GHK LALL – Bharrat Jagdeo a study in the ludicrous and mischievous

Kaieteur News – I admit to interest in the self-reincarnation of Guyana’s oil general, Bharrat Jagdeo. The title of Vice President fits him well, as he locks himself in a vise, when his management of this oil is studied. If his oversight is the best that Guyana has to offer on better oil and contract management, then my position is that that management is largely a vice that jaded Guyanese can do without.

No Guyanese can persuade me that the Vice President does not have the sharpness to know that the games he is playing with the people’s oil patrimony is as transparent as the day is long. It is not the type of transparency that he wishes to be remembered for, but the kind that attracts the knowing grimaces of Guyanese. They wonder why it is necessary for him to degrade in the ways that he does, to the levels he reaches. Brother Jagdeo knows that most Guyanese see through his capers and escapades, interpret his wranglings and brawling, over how he has become, and does with this oil. He is so helpless that he is now beyond caring about the spectacle he makes of himself. Abuses.

Curses. Revilements. Fabrications. Obscenities. For some strange reason, the VP believes that his people cling to his every word, that most still believe him. The diehards and beneficiaries, of course; but not those who think that something is rotten with oil, something is not alright with him. The more that brother Barry shakes and bakes, the more laughable he is. If and when simple, honest questions and comments about oil can only bring forth the worst in him, then it is better that Guyanese return to the era of paddy and pigs.

Even from the distance of the US in the labyrinth that is Wall Street (waste some more resources digging), I detected strength and some measure of sagacity in the former president. Also on display was the foxy craftiness, and it was a thing of rare beauty. When the oil came on the horizon, Jagdeo’s strength and sagacity fled. But the foxy craftiness remained. It just did not remain, it knew no boundaries, as he put it to work. In opposition, he was a terror on oil, and the repugnant Exxon contract. But there was something cunning and clever about how he went about his denunciations of a contract worth every damnation that can be heaped on its snakelike head. The street-smart side, the political smartness, in Jagdeo made him so careful that he never once made the mistake of saying one bad word, one word out of place, about Exxon. In fact, I doubt that Exxon ever entered his unsparing vocabulary. Now that is foxy and crafty, the essence of what is tricky.

Fast forward to the return of the PPP, and the Magnificent Seven. The latter is the one-man exhibition that is Vice President Jagdeo. He dictates and pontificates, the president notates. The Vice President of Oil has gone from a tower of power to a Tower of Babble. Try making sense of what he stands for with this oil, and he has progressed from the sublime to the utterly ridiculous. Exxon greases its numbers, so that it has something vibrant to present to its shareholders during the highly watched quarterly earnings roll call. In contrast, Jagdeo is telling the people who own the oil that they have to look to the future for their money. He has gone from policymaker to oil predictor, from national sage to national used car salesman. Exxon must please its people every quarter. Jagdeo pleases Guyanese with the bait of plenty later. Nobody knows if his prosperous oil future is a quarter century away, or only a quarter of the new and slippery story that Jagdeo delivers to them.

I rub my eyes. Am I actually awake? This is not the big, bad Jagdeo that all Guyana knows? Just cannot be. On each occasion that Guyanese set their feet and focus their attention that their time has arrived, Jagdeo bowls a bouncer. He shifts the wicket, he changes the runup, and to distract watchers, he engages in a dustup or two. All of this happens in the middle of the game. Except that this is no game, but a matter of the difference between poverty and prosperity for the poor in Guyana. I have said this before, and it is worth repeating: Bharrat Jagdeo is not a fool. Far from it. The mystery, according to my thinking, is why does he work so tirelessly and unashamedly to be that kind of jester for Exxon and Alistair Routledge. The budget and Venezuela gave Mr. Routledge some space, some cover, some respite. Sorry sir, I am determined to prick that bubble of company tranquility. It is why I drag and dump Exxon (and Grandmaster Routledge) into the middle of the fray. I am aware that Exxon also has its battalion of goons. Que sera, que sera…

What I discern is how the slick Jagdeo has deliberately dissipated his strengths, willingly let go of his wisdom. My only questions are why brother, why? What bargains, what ambitions, could mean more than the wellbeing of the people we love and cherish? I have said enough.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of this newspaper and its affiliates.)