Govt. awaiting result from feasibility study before permission is granted to build law school – AG

Kaieteur News – Attorney General (AG) and Minster of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall SC on Tuesday told the National Assembly that Government is awaiting the result of a feasibility study before it is granted permission to go ahead with its plans to construct a local law school here.

He was at the time responding to queries about the budgetary allocation from his opposition counterpart, Roysdale Forde SC. Nandlall explained: “A principal sum was budgeted for the law school but that is an ongoing process so we would not have been able to spend the type of money that we would have anticipated. That process is at a stage where a feasibility study is now being concluded for submission to the Council of Legal Education [CLE] and then we will have to await permission for the CLE to proceed to the next step. That will inform the council in terms of the type of decision it will make.”

The CLE of the West Indies is the lawful authority for the administering of legal professional education in the Caribbean Region. The Council does so through its law schools, the Hugh Wooding Law School, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Norman Manley Law School, Kingston, Jamaica, and Eugene Dupuch Law School, Nassau, Bahamas.

For nearly three decades Guyana has been trying to establish a law school within its jurisdiction. Nandlall noted nonetheless that Government has already identified and surveyed the land that is intended for the law school.

We have a provisional lease from the University of Guyana because the law school is likely to be located on the grounds of the University Campus. Last October, Nandlall said although the CLE of the West Indies is yet to give its final approval, permission was granted by the Council for a feasibility study and other ground work to be done.

The feasibility study is nearing completion and about five acres of land is already identified at Turkeyen, next to the University of Guyana, for the construction of the regionally accredited law school under the auspices of the Council of Legal Education. The Government of Guyana had set up a committee to deal specifically with the establishment of this school. That committee is chaired by Nandlall and during a recent engagement in Jamaica, Nandlall said he updated the Council on the progress Guyana is making towards ensuring the approval is granted.

“We have been engaging the University of Guyana and all law schools in the region that do the Bachelor of Law degree and those statistics are being compiled for the purpose of a feasibility study. “The intent is to get the number of persons who are studying law LLB but are unable to get into any of the regional law schools,” Nandlall explained.

Discussions on a local law school began under the previous APNU+AFC government and were spearheaded by former AG, Basil Williams, SC. When the government changed in 2020 and with a gap identified in a previous feasibility study, the PPP/C government proposed a new, more favourable model for the long-awaited establishment of a law school here. Through this model, the government will provide the land and building resources to construct the facility while the Council of Legal Education would manage the institution and its students.