GCAA ready for international safety oversight audit – Edghill

…says $287M allocated for expenses related to ICAO assessment

Kaieteur News – In 2020 when the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) conducted a safety oversight audit of Guyana civil aviation system, the country scored a commendable 76.9% score, a 12% improvement from the previous assessment in 2016.

This year, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is preparing for another audit and Ministry of Public Works, Juan Edghill told the National Assembly during the consideration of the estimates of the 2024 national budget that the aviation umbrella body is in a state of “readiness” in preparation for the audit.

In this year’s budget, a sum of $287M has been allocated to the GCAA to ensure it is prepared for the audit, Edghill said. “… it is for us to take care of expenditure as it relates to the audit that is expected later this year, to ensure that we have the necessary expertise in the county working with our people and all the rest of it,” he said.

“So this money is largely to do with us ensuring that we do well at the ICAO audit, that we have the necessary compliance, that Guyana is on the map, that Guyana is doing well,” he said. He mentioned that the monies allocated to the GCAA for the audit is to ensure that wherever there are deficiencies “we have the framework, because you are assessed on your own law.” He stated there is an existing situation where much work is needed to be completed by the GCAA. Edghill explained that in preparation for the audit, the GCAA has been receiving technical support and assistance from its partners within the South American region.

The ICAO audit which was conducted in 2020 focused on several areas of the country’s civil aviation sector. Those areas included primary aviation legislation and Civil Aviation Regulations (LEG); Civil Aviation Organization (ORG); Personnel Licensing and Training (PEL); Aircraft Operations (OPS); Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation (AIG); Air Navigation Services (ANS); and Aerodromes and Ground Aids (AGA).

The 76.9% attained by Guyana in 2020 was well above the global average of 65%. If the rating improves following this year’s assessment, the country will be on track to attain the coveted Category One rating of the US-Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Over the past 17 years, Guyana has been lagging below the FAA Category Two rating but in 2020, GCAA Director General, Lt Colonel (Ret’d) Egbert Field said the country was in good seating to attain the rating. However, he cautioned at a press briefing that FAA Category One rating has a requirement for the establishment of an airline, headquartered here. “You must have an airline in your country to use category one,” he said. The GCAA is charged with ensuring the skies in Guyana are safe and that it inspects and certifies operators.