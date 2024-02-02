BCQS 2024 Masters off to an exciting start

– Antczak, Van Dijk, Rahamans among winners

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 BCQS Masters tournament kicked off with a bang on Wednesday at the Georgetown Squash Club on Camp Street. From January 31 to February 3, the squash court will witness intense battles in the Men’s 30-44, 45-54, 55-64, and Women’s Over 35 categories.

Lydia Fraser, Javid Rahaman, Ryan Rahaman, Robert Cameron, Jonathan Antczak, Jason van Dijk, Deje Dias, along with Barbadians Dean Straker and Peter Harris dominated the opening day with stellar performances, setting the stage for the next three days of thrilling squash action.

In the Men’s 30-44 category, Javid Rahaman and Javed Alli set the pace. Alli fought hard to secure a 7-11 win in the first game, but Rahaman rallied back, claiming the next three games with convincing scores of 11-8, 11-9, and 11-9. Robert Cameron maintained a tight grip on the match against Lee Fung-A-Fat, securing a flawless victory with a 3-0 scoreline (11-3, 11-1, 11-3).

The Women’s Over35 clash began with Lydia Fraser facing off against Canadian Anna Perreira. Fraser, seizing the opportunity against a rusty Perreira, dominated the match with a 3-0 finish.

Deje Dias, Jason van Dijk, and Jonathan Antczak all secured opening wins in the Men’s 30-44 division. Dias defeated Dane Pereira with a clean sweep, Van Dijk outplayed Reagan Rodrigues with an 11-2, 11-5, 11-5 victory, and Antczak showcased his skills against Bajan Patrick Downie, securing an impressive 11-2, 11-3, 11-7 win.

The Bajans took control of the Men’s 55-64 category, with Peter Harris defeating Lloyd Fung-A-Fat in a thrilling 3-game clash (11-7, 11-2, 11-2). In an all-Bajan clash, Dean Straker faced Brian Amin, and after a back-and-forth battle, Straker emerged victorious with a 4-1 scoreline.

Brian Yong and Ryan Rahaman faced off in the Men’s 45-54 category, with Rahaman securing a classy 11-5, 11-6, 11-3 victory against a resilient Yong.

The tournament continued at the same venue with an exciting lineup of matches in the Men’s and Women’s divisions last evening.