$6B to widen and enhance between Massy and Greenfield roads, EBD

Kaieteur News – The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) which falls under the Ministry of Housing and Water will be expending approximately $6 billion to widen and expand between Massy Road, Windsor Estate and Greenfield Road on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).
This is according to the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. At the reading of bids it was revealed that the existing roadway will be widened into a four lane road. The works have been divided into seven lots. The estimated sums for these lots are as follow: Lot 1 – $925,674,173, Lot2 $923,054,475, Lot3 $1,010,110,920, Lot4 $1,040,686,028, Lot5 $686,132,843, Lot6 $841,918,035, and Lot7 $756,418,740. A total of 10 contractors have bid to execute the project.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)
Road Widening and Enhancement Works on Massey Road, Windsor Estate and Greenfield Road to Four Lane High Way, East Bank Demerara Region Four, Lots 1-7.
