Latest update February 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$6B to widen and enhance between Massy and Greenfield roads, EBD

Feb 02, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) which falls under the Ministry of Housing and Water will be expending approximately $6 billion to widen and expand between Massy Road, Windsor Estate and Greenfield Road on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

This is according to the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. At the reading of bids it was revealed that the existing roadway will be widened into a four lane road. The works have been divided into seven lots. The estimated sums for these lots are as follow: Lot 1 – $925,674,173, Lot2 $923,054,475, Lot3 $1,010,110,920, Lot4 $1,040,686,028, Lot5 $686,132,843, Lot6 $841,918,035, and Lot7 $756,418,740. A total of 10 contractors have bid to execute the project.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)

Road Widening and Enhancement Works on Massey Road, Windsor Estate and Greenfield Road to Four Lane High Way, East Bank Demerara Region Four, Lots 1-7.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Join the teachers and upturn the table.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies star Joseph, receives massive Hero’s welcome upon return home to Guyana 

West Indies star Joseph, receives massive Hero’s welcome upon...

Feb 02, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Arguably the most talked about player in all of international cricket following his record debut Test, Guyana and West Indies fast-bowler Shamar Joseph returned home yesterday...
Read More
BCQS 2024 Masters off to an exciting start

BCQS 2024 Masters off to an exciting start

Feb 02, 2024

CWI has upgraded Joseph’s franchise contract to an international retainer contract

CWI has upgraded Joseph’s franchise...

Feb 02, 2024

Hamilton set for shock switch to Ferrari in 2025 – reports

Hamilton set for shock switch to Ferrari in 2025...

Feb 02, 2024

East Coast Annual Mash Cup KO football tourney kicks off today

East Coast Annual Mash Cup KO football tourney...

Feb 02, 2024

Champs Back Circle open defence against Team Family

Champs Back Circle open defence against Team...

Feb 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A hero’s welcome!

    Kaieteur News – It was so pleasing to see the grand welcome that was put on for the West Indies latest fast bowling... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]