Two medical labs get GNBS certification

– local manufacturer subscribes to ‘Made in Guyana’ brand

Kaieteur News – The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has certified one new local manufacturer and two new medical laboratories to its Made in Guyana and Laboratory Certification Programmes respectively.

Under the Permit to use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark programme which aims to promote quality in the local manufacturing, Kraftia’s of 356 Powis Close, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown was on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 certified to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on their locally manufactured products. The newly certified products which are made from coconut shell include Coconut Cups, Coconut Decanters, Coconut Wine Goblets, Coconut Ash trays, Coconut Soap Dishes, Coconut Chandeliers and Coconut Bowls.

In a press release, the GNBS said the certificate was handed over to Proprietress and Designer of Kraftia’s, Ms. Marlloyd Kyte by GNBS Head of Certification Services, Mr. Keon Rankin, who extended congratulations to the manufacturer and highlighted the importance of maintaining the requirements of the certification programme and the need to pursue continuous improvement. In response, Ms. Kyte noted “Words cannot express how I feel receiving this certification, which most certainly going to take my business to the next level. She added that she is eager to let persons know that her products have Standards.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, January 23, Huaqi Health Services Medical Laboratory was certified to the National Standard GYS 170:2021 – “General Requirements for the Operation of a Laboratory.” The medical laboratory, which is located at Lot 92 Middle Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, is certified to offer testing in Biochemistry, Hematology, Endocrinology, Molecular Biology, Virology/Serology and Urology.

Quality Manager, Mr. Devanand Ramnarine noted, “we provide accurate and reliable results and that is why we sought this Certification to begin, and the GYS 170 Certification is a stepping stone to securing Laboratory Accreditation which we are aiming for next.”

During the handover ceremony, Ramnarine received the certificate from Head of Certification Services, Mr. Keon Rankin while Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Pang Bo received the plaque from Technical Officer, Ms. Yan Yi Zhu, both of which were conspicuously placed in the facility for customers.

Finally, on Tuesday, January 30, the GNBS certified its second veterinary clinical laboratory. The NB Veterinary Clinical Laboratory of Lot 28 Munipur Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown became the first Veterinary Clinical Laboratory to be certified to the National Standard GYS 170:2021 – “General Requirements for the Operation of a Laboratory.” The clinical laboratory is certified to offer testing in Haematology, Blood Chemistry and Serology (Rapid Test Kits).

At the Handover ceremony, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Nardeo Bassoodeo proudly highlighted, “Finally, after two years, we are the second certified Veterinary Clinical Laboratory. This is more than just a certificate; this is something we will strive to maintain. We have been doing lab testing for over 12 years and today we want to assure all our clients, whose pets and animals have been receiving care and treatment in our facilities around the country, that they are receiving quality care. This is a testament of our commitment to offering quality services to our nation. Rest assured now that we have this accolade, we aren’t letting go”.

Dr. Bassoodeo received the plaque from Head of Certification Services, Mr. Keon Rankin while Laboratory Supervisor and Quality Manager, Mr. Kesho Aimram received the certificate from Technical Officer, Ms. Asha Sookoo. ‘GNBS Certified’ stickers were also provided for placement in the Lab where all can see.

Through its Laboratory Certification Programme, the GNBS ensures the operations of certified Medical and Testing Laboratories conform to the requirements of the National Standard. Surveillance audits are conducted during the certification period to ensure continued conformance. To learn more, please visit the gnbsgy.org website or contact GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66, the GNBS hotline number 219-0069 or WhatsApp us on 692-4627.