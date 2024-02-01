The more roads build, the more accidents we having

Kaieteur News – Every day yuh pick up de newspaper is three or four accidents… serious accidents: car running off road, vehicles colliding and causing massive damage and people getting struck down.

Our roads are no longer safe. And it will get worse because the more roads we build, the more vehicles we have using them and the more accidents will happen.

Nowadays going fuh ah drive is like a life and death experience. Yuh don’t know whether yuh coming back home. So yuh gat to hug and kiss yuh family before yuh leave.

This why when dem boys better half does be driving on the road, dem boys does be monitoring de live traffic resorts fuh see what the traffic is like. One night dem boys get a report about somebody driving on de wrong side of de highway.

So dem boys ring Big Aunty and tell she, “Honey, be careful while driving on the highway” I told my wife on call… “The news says that a there’s a person speeding on the wrong side of the highway”

“One person!?” She replied, incredulously, “These idiots are in hundreds”

One day a well-known person got struck down while on the road. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. After treating him, the doctor came to speak with him. The doctor said, I have good news and bad news. Which do you want first?”

The guy says, “I guess I’ll get the good news first.”

The doctor replies, “You’re going to get something named after you.”

Talk Half! Leff Half!