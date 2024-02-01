Rundown Amerindian Hostel for $73M fix-up

Kaieteur News – The Committee of Supply of the National Assembly on Tuesday evening approved approximately $73 million for repair and construction works to be executed at the Amerindian Residence, located on Princess Street, Georgetown.

As reported, this year the government had allocated some $9 billion towards Amerindian development programmes and projects. On Tuesday during the consideration of the 2024 Budget Estimates for the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Dawn Hastings-Williams posed a question to the subject Minister, Pauline Sukhai whether there is any rehabilitative works slated for the Amerindian hostel, and the amount of money allocated towards this.

Responding to the question, Minister Sukhai said the budgeted allocation of $25 million will see major works being done at the facility. She went on to explain that these works would include electrical and plumbing maintenance, repainting of the internal building for both concrete and wooden surfaces, repairs to the roof, replacing of doors at the male and female dorms, the dining hall door, repairs to the male washroom, repairs to the female dorms front step, and repairs to the floor on the new wing among others.

During the consideration, it was also mentioned that some $48 million will go towards the construction of a concrete bridge and for the extension of the kitchen at the hostel.

Recognizing money is being set aside for the building, Opposition MP, Ronald Cox on Tuesday briefly said, “Thank you very much minister for the upgrading at the Amerindian hostel, as you might be aware of recent, there were pictures on social media which were very deplorable and so we welcome this provision.”

Under the ministry as well, the committee of supply also approved the sum of $4,643,000,000 towards the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) programme.

Responding to Opposition MP, Vincent Henry for a breakdown of this allocation, Minister Sukhai said the some $392.5 million will go towards the Presidential grant programme, approximately $343 million will towards economic projects, projects targeting women in villages will receive a sum of $354 million, agriculture development projects that will cater for advancing food security and commercial farming will receive $742.7 million, and some $132.8 million for tourism projects.

Additionally, the minister stated, some $397 million will go towards infrastructure projects, land transportation to support villages, some $310.5 million will go towards that, $57.5 million has been put aside for water transportations, another $10.5 million will cater for communication equipment and some $50.8 million will towards language and cultural projects. The Amerindian Affairs Minister mentioned too that just over $1 billion will towards the Community Support Officers (CSOs) programme with $150 million for training. She noted that for advancing the education awareness and the revision of the Amerindian Act, $80 million will go towards that.

It was also disclosed on Tuesday evening that approximately $147 million is set aside for Heritage month celebrations, $100 million for the National Toshaos Council (NTC) conference and another $800 million will go towards the Land Titling programme. Additionally, in relation to the carbon credit funding, some $2.7 billion was set aside and will see over 240 villages benefiting.