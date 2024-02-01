Latest update February 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Rosignol man gets 30 years for metal pipe beating

Feb 01, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

(From Left to Right) Murdered, Arshad Ally and Convicted Killer, Kareem Charles

(From Left to Right) Murdered, Arshad Ally and Convicted Killer, Kareem Charles

Kaieteur News – Forty-year-old Kareem Charles of Rosignol, West Bank Berbice (WBB) was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday for brutally beating a man to death with a metal pipe back in 2019.

He appeared before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the High Court in Berbice. Earlier this month he had pleaded guilty to a murder charge in relation to Arshad Ally’s death. Ally was the father of one whom Charles had beaten with a metal pipe on March 1st, 2019. The incident took place in Rosignol where both men resided.

At Charles’ sentencing hearing Justice Barlow decided that a prison sentence of 30 years was suited for the crime, less time served (about five years). He must however spend a minimum of 21 years before he’s eligible for parole.  He was also ordered by the Judge to participate in skills training and training in anger management at the prison, to aid in his rehabilitation for re-integration into society.

Defence attorney Kevin Morgan represented Charles while Muntaz Ali presented the prosecution’s case. Ally was killed while travelling to visit his newborn baby at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where his wife had been hospitalised. In an apparent act of retaliation, he was allegedly struck in the head with a metal pipe by Charles. Ally’s cause of death was determined to be shock and haemorrhage.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Join the teachers and upturn the table.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies rising fast bowler Joseph makes huge leap in the ICC Men’s Test rankings

Windies rising fast bowler Joseph makes huge leap in the ICC Men’s...

Feb 01, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies fast-bowling sensation Shamar Joseph has jumped a massive 42 spots up the ICC Men’s Test rankings this week to sit joint 50th on the list. Joseph, whose breathtaking...
Read More
Farfan and Mendes limited renews long standing relationship with RHTY&SC

Farfan and Mendes limited renews long standing...

Feb 01, 2024

QC dominates GCF Midway Specialty U14 chess tourney 

QC dominates GCF Midway Specialty U14 chess...

Feb 01, 2024

Golf Has Earned ‘Super Sport’ Designation in Guyana – Hussain 

Golf Has Earned ‘Super Sport’...

Feb 01, 2024

Kamil Hussain stars in Sunil and Son 8-ball Pools competition at Mahaica

Kamil Hussain stars in Sunil and Son 8-ball Pools...

Feb 01, 2024

Pestano and Rampersaud powers Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour to exciting victory over visitors

Pestano and Rampersaud powers Rose Hall Town...

Feb 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]