Rosignol man gets 30 years for metal pipe beating

Kaieteur News – Forty-year-old Kareem Charles of Rosignol, West Bank Berbice (WBB) was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday for brutally beating a man to death with a metal pipe back in 2019.

He appeared before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the High Court in Berbice. Earlier this month he had pleaded guilty to a murder charge in relation to Arshad Ally’s death. Ally was the father of one whom Charles had beaten with a metal pipe on March 1st, 2019. The incident took place in Rosignol where both men resided.

At Charles’ sentencing hearing Justice Barlow decided that a prison sentence of 30 years was suited for the crime, less time served (about five years). He must however spend a minimum of 21 years before he’s eligible for parole. He was also ordered by the Judge to participate in skills training and training in anger management at the prison, to aid in his rehabilitation for re-integration into society.

Defence attorney Kevin Morgan represented Charles while Muntaz Ali presented the prosecution’s case. Ally was killed while travelling to visit his newborn baby at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where his wife had been hospitalised. In an apparent act of retaliation, he was allegedly struck in the head with a metal pipe by Charles. Ally’s cause of death was determined to be shock and haemorrhage.