QC dominates GCF Midway Specialty U14 chess tourney

Kaieteur Sports – It was a complete sweep for Queen’s College as Sachin Pitamber and Aditi Josh starred in the recently concluded Guyana Chess Federation (GCF)/Midway Specialty Care Centre National Under-14 championship.

The tourney was hosted on January 27 at the Queen’s College School, with the home students Pitamber and Josh beating off the competition. Kataleya Sam (2nd) and Saura Ruplall (3rd), sealed off the top three spots.

Pitamber almost had a perfect finish, ending with 6.5 points out of 7 as he finished as champ in the boys Open division.

For the girls, Josh finished unbeaten as she claimed full points, topping her league. The Zhang brothers, Nicholas and Alexander of Queen’s finished in second and third places respectively, to seal off the U14 Open.

Girls’ Under-12 was also dominated by Sam, who advanced to the U14, as did Ruplall, who won the third spot in both categories.

Open Under-12 players Aquilani Swaminadha and Best Girls Under-12 Sam, Best Open Under-10 player Vir Narine and Best Girls Under-10 player Ruplall were among the day’s top performers.

Meanwhile, the GCF thanked the management of Queen’s College for providing the use of the tournament venue. The GCF also expressed thanks to the Midway Specialty Care Centre for their kind support towards the development of junior chess in Guyana.