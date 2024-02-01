QC dominates GCF Midway Specialty U14 chess tourney 

Latest update February 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 01, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – It was a complete sweep for Queen’s College as Sachin Pitamber and Aditi Josh starred in the recently concluded Guyana Chess Federation (GCF)/Midway Specialty Care Centre National Under-14 championship.
The tourney was hosted on January 27 at the Queen’s College School, with the home students Pitamber and Josh beating off the competition. Kataleya Sam (2nd) and Saura Ruplall (3rd), sealed off the top three spots.
Pitamber almost had a perfect finish, ending with 6.5 points out of 7 as he finished as champ in the boys Open division.
For the girls, Josh finished unbeaten as she claimed full points, topping her league. The Zhang brothers, Nicholas and Alexander of Queen’s finished in second and third places respectively, to seal off the U14 Open.
Girls’ Under-12 was also dominated by Sam, who advanced to the U14, as did Ruplall, who won the third spot in both categories.
Open Under-12 players Aquilani Swaminadha and Best Girls Under-12 Sam, Best Open Under-10 player Vir Narine and Best Girls Under-10 player Ruplall were among the day’s top performers.
Meanwhile, the GCF thanked the management of Queen’s College for providing the use of the tournament venue. The GCF also expressed thanks to the Midway Specialty Care Centre for their kind support towards the development of junior chess in Guyana.
Join the teachers and upturn the table.
Feb 01, 2024SportsMax – West Indies fast-bowling sensation Shamar Joseph has jumped a massive 42 spots up the ICC Men’s Test rankings this week to sit joint 50th on the list. Joseph, whose breathtaking...
Feb 01, 2024
Feb 01, 2024
Feb 01, 2024
Feb 01, 2024
Feb 01, 2024
Kaieteur News – There is a fundamental difference between being “on call” and working “overtime”. Being “on... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also the current President... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]