Pres. Ali to chair high-level debate on climate change, food insecurity at UN Security Council this month

Kaieteur News – To mark Guyana’s membership at the United Nations Security Council, President Dr. Irfaan Ali will chair a high level debate this month on climate change and food insecurity. Foreign Secretary and High Representative for United Nations Security Council Affairs, Robert Persaud, confirmed this in a recent statement.

Under the leadership of President Ali, the debate will explore “The impact of climate change and food insecurity in the maintenance of international peace and security.” This open forum aims to foster enhanced understanding and coordination in response to the challenges posed at the intersection of food insecurity and climate change.

Highlighting the global context of this debate, Persaud remarked, “Guyana’s presence on the Security Council comes amidst the rise in the number of conflicts, increase in democratic backslide, and threat to peace in many regions of the world.” He specifically cited the wars in Ukraine and Gaza as examples of conflicts that have disrupted peace and stability, leading to widespread human suffering and placing immense strain on the international system.

The High Representative also emphasized Guyana’s commitment to contributing constructively to global peace efforts. “All citizens should be proud that Guyana will play its part in building alliances and engaging meaningfully in finding long-lasting and sustainable solutions to conflicts, in line with international law and the UN Charter,” he said. Persaud also mentioned Guyana’s intent to amplify the voices of developing countries and uphold the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty as per international laws.

“Our practice of diplomacy under the guidance of President Ali will show that small states can be meaningful actors in global governance,” Persaud added, underlining Guyana’s diplomatic approach.

During its two-year term on the Security Council, Persaud reminded that Guyana has five priority areas it will champion: climate change, food security, peace building and conflict resolution/prevention, women and global security, and youth and children in peace and security.

Persaud also highlighted Guyana’s distinction as the first CARICOM country to serve on the Security Council.

President Ali previously expressed that Guyana’s election to the Council is a resounding endorsement of the nation’s global standing. “Ensuring that Guyana plays the full part in fashioning an international system that is fair and just,” he stated, promising to uphold the nation’s independence and principles in line with the UN Charter and international law.

Since joining the United Nations in 1966, post-independence, Guyana has consistently contributed to the United Nations’ objectives and its Charter. This upcoming role in chairing a high-level debate at the Security Council marks a significant milestone in Guyana’s international engagement.