Man remanded over Princess Street chopping – Court hears

Kaieteur News – A twenty-three-year-old man was remanded to prison on Wednesday after it was disclosed in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court that he allegedly chopped a man with a cutlass, causing the victim to suffer a fractured skull.

The accused, Rollex George, appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and answered to the charge of inflicting grievous body harm with intent to murder. He was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor related that George and the victim, Hassan Ali, are known to each other. It is alleged that on January 3, 2024 at Princess Street, Georgetown, in the vicinity of Freedom Life Ministry, George, who was armed with a dangerous weapon, that being a cutlass, drew the weapon and fired several chops towards the region of Ali’s head and right arm between his elbow and wrist.

Following the attack, the victim reportedly attempted to escape, but collapsed to the ground, as blood poured from his head and right foot. Soon after, Ali’s brother was alerted to the incident and went to enquire on what was occurring. The victim was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was admitted as a patient. Ali sustained a fracture to his skull and is currently unable to walk, the court heard. The accused was arrested on January 26, 2024, after police found him at his home. He was told of the allegation, cautioned, arrested and placed in custody.

The prosecutor objected to bail, on several grounds, that being the nature and gravity of the offence; the fact that the accused and the virtual complainant are known to each other, and also, as a result of the injury the victim is still unable to walk.

Subsequently, it was further revealed that the victim was discharged from the hospital, but according to his brother, due to the injuries he sustained and the pains he was experiencing, he made a visit to the hospital for treatment.

George in his defense refuted the claims that he was armed with a cutlass on the day of the incident. According to him, he was attacked by the victim’s brother, and was chopped three times, in the region of his head and left hand.

“They accused me of something I didn’t do and then he (victim’s brother) fire ah chop,” George claimed in the court room. George alleged that he reacted by throwing a brick towards the duo.

The magistrate refused bail and the accused was remanded to prison. He is scheduled to appear before the court on February 19, 2024, for reports.