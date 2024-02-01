Limit outdoor time as Saharan dust clouds coastal communities – EPA advises

Latest update February 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Environmental Protection Agency, (EPA) has issued a public advisory, telling citizens to limit the amount of time spent outdoors in light of Saharan dust clouding over the communities along Guyana’s coastline.
The agency said in the statement that: “the public is advised to limit their time spent outdoors and wear appropriate dust masks as far as practicable. The EPA wishes to advise that particles in the Sahara dust could potentially cause a dry cough, runny nose, sore throat, itchy or watery eyes, sneezing, etc.”
EPA noted that there is a visible haze around the East Bank Demerara and East Coast Demerara regions and its air quality sensors have detected a significantly high air quality index. This is an indication that particulate matter in the atmosphere, which is attributed to Sahara dust and high humidity. Elderly persons, children and person with underlying respiratory or cardiovascular illness are most vulnerable. As soon as the air quality returned to normalcy the public will be notified, but for now it is important to take precautionary measures to stay safe.
Feb 01, 2024
Feb 01, 2024
Feb 01, 2024
Feb 01, 2024
Feb 01, 2024
