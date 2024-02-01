H@RD TRUTHS BY GHK LALL – Jagdeo: a coward hiding behind rumours, disgracing the Vice Presidency

Kaieteur News – I must deal with Vice President Jagdeo frontally. I had taken the different road of holding my peace, under advisement. Now, given his most recent fabrications, innuendoes, and delusions, I present him with the facts. I challenge him to abandon his cowardice, hiding behind “rumors”. Clearly, the PPP (and Jagdeo) will do anything to get me, bring down. Come with facts and circumstances that stand.

Thursday last, Jagdeo held his usual press conference. A few snippets came on Friday. My name featured. The Vice President fictions were: 1) they call me corrupt, but I don’t bother with them, that doesn’t change me; 2) they want to chase investors away; 3) he claimed that he was a former Wall Street analyst, then that disappeared; 4) he said something about working on Wall Street, but….; and 5) “I hear rumors that he is a pedophile…” but he is leaving that alone. This is Daktah Jagdeo, a former president, now a Vice President: a leader manufacturing his own facts, a man peddling sleazy inferences, a sick citizen huckstering deceptions, slop, and what reduces him to new lows whenever his disturbed mind is engaged, his mouth opens. Relative to concoction 5, it is revealing that a former president loves the scurrilous. Jagdeo is now Vice President of hearsay, now the nation’s Chief Policymaker built on “rumors.” This is his smokescreen, his slyness to distract from his wriggling out and weaseling out, in dealing with the foreign enslavers. He degrades beyond repair the constitutional office of Vice President. A man I now believe to be a pathological coward, a bully exemplary in the dirty and ugly. Be a man, Jagdeo. Present facts, not fictions from PPP perverts.

Now try these facts. I challenge Jagdeo to deal with them, respond to them without his usual hedging, dissembling, prevaricating.

I have never called Bharrat corrupt. Irresponsible, it would have been, improper too. I made that clear in what was presented publicly (Demerara Waves, KN, January 14th and 19th respectively). When Su-Gate broke, I wrote that he must benefit from doubt. Newsprint ink does not erase. Facts are facts. He can bury himself in “rumors.”

Then, they want to chase away investors. For the information of all, especially Jagdeo, absorb what follows. I have an investment connection to Exxon, and other US companies here. They make money, I get a penny. It is another fact that I have petitioned, pressed for a little less for Exxon etal, a bit more for Guyanese. Chasing investors from Guyana, Jagdeo, would be cutting my own nose. Don’t fabricate fallacies, what reeks of cowardice, deviousness, clearcut farces.

Next, Jagdeo sniped at ‘former Wall Street Analyst’ that became nothing. There is no avoiding some disclosures. I was a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder. It is a qualification that few, if any, resident Guyanese possess. Soon after returning to Guyana, I discontinued paying the annual three-figure fee (US dollars), its relevance was over. Expense management. In discontinuing paying the CFA fees, it would have been a breach of CFA conventions to go on claiming analyst status. I have never used the analyst designation since. Daktah Jagdeo, those are the facts.

Further, aspersions came from Jagdeo about ‘working on Wall Street, but….’. I move to remove his doubt, real or pretended. In 20 years on Wall Street, 10 regulatory credentials became mine by dint of hard study and application. Unconfirmed reports were that I was among the most licensed, if not top licensed, Wall Streeter from around 400,000 workers. Accurate or otherwise, this is incontestable: the registers of top Wall Street oversight agencies (New York Stock Exchange and US SEC, and others) house the facts. Facts about principal qualifications in Futures, Financial Operations, Derivatives, US Government Securities, and Investment Advisor. Here is a tiny fact: it cost the firms I worked for over US$25,000 annually to carry those credentials. Carry or goodbye. Since badman Jagdeo has been busy digging for dirt on me, dig for those.

Finally, Vice President Jagdeo went low, so low that he has to reach up to touch the bottom, but fails. “I hear rumors that he is a pedophile…” But he is not going there. He just did. This is what a top national leader from the most talked about country globally is about: what he “hears” and “rumors”, nothing but innuendo, and the tawdry. This is cowardice to the bone. Cowardly smearing to silence a conscientious objector over how he presides over the oil, on which Guyanese place so much hope. Apparently, Jagdeo is proud to be Vice President of Rumors, a Chief Policymaker built on hearsay. Squandering residual self-respect, one hostile to morals, principles, and truth. There is one response to Jagdeo’s demonization and criminalization. Hand evidence to AG Nandlall, the DPP’s Hack, Commissioner Hicken, and Crime Chief Blanhum.

They should charge. Jagdeo delivers or defaces himself. Fact: two and a half years ago, Jagdeo’s comrades came up with what they thought would zip my lips, freeze my pen, and neutralize the torments inflicted on the government (Jagdeo). Two and a half years later, here I stand, I cannot do otherwise. I should curse Jagdeo. I pray for curing of him. This conversation must continue. I challenge him: supportable facts only. I don’t think he has the guts. Step forward. Show some. I wonder how Exxon’s people starting with Alistair Routledge can stomach being near him.

