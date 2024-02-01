Golf Has Earned ‘Super Sport’ Designation in Guyana – Hussain

Kaieteur Sports – When the subject of sport achievements arises, the previously unknown game of golf is at the tip of everyone’s tongue, some with pride and others with envy but everyone agrees that the list of accomplishments achieved by the Guyana Golf Association (GGA).

Under the leadership of Aleem Hussain and the current executive team, they have taken golf to new heights in Guyana.

With over 20,000 persons actively involved in learning golf on a weekly basis, it surely is just a matter of time before the sport attains core sport status and becomes a part of the national calendar.

Additionally, now that Golf has risen to ‘Super Sport’ status in Guyana, the proposal submitted by the GGA to make the country a Golf Destination must be seriously considered by the government, especially as a Tourism Product. This will drive revenues to the airline, hospitality, convention, transportation and souvenirs industries and create thousands of Tourism related jobs.

The local efforts of the GGA and Nexgen Golf Academy has not let up as on Saturday, in the latest of a long series of achievements over the past three years which has taken the sport to a new level of accessibility in Guyana, the Ministry of Education CPCE ‘Train the Trainers’ programme concluded its third week of sessions and the 26 teachers/trainers engaged in a golf tournament to display their newly acquired skills.

The GGA has focused on ensuring that there is no segregation of Guyanese in golf unlike traditional member clubs which often don’t permit caddies to play with members or even use the Clubhouse facilities.

According Hussain, “No Guyanese should be excluded from participating in a sport, despite their past or current circumstances, especially since so much potential is waiting to be discovered. We are extremely grateful to Honourable Minister Priya Manickchand for the support in ensuring that thousands of learners are exposed to golf as a part of the Priority Programme.”

With the addition of the Westside Golf Course in Vreed-en-hoop, new players now have a second option (Nexgen Golf Academy on Woolford Avenue) to play golf and facilities are already being developed in Berbice and Essequibo to accommodate the growing demand.