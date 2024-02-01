Girl hospitalised following bee attack at Mabaruma 

Latest update February 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A first form student of the North West Secondary School was rushed to the hospital at the Region One town on Wednesday afternoon after she was attacked by several ‘killer bees’ as she walked home from school.
Reports are that the girl, who lives at the Mabaruma Settlement, was walking home from school with her friends sometime after 15:00hrs on Tuesday when she was attacked by the bees. An eyewitness noted that she heard loud screams outside her home when the bees swarmed the children.
“I heard screams on the road, all the children were running screaming, I was scared but I am a mother and I felt the hurt so I ran out to inquire,” she said.
She said the bees were all over the girl’s uniform. “She was stung all over. I broke a branch and started to brush it off. I was scared but I tried.”
She said the other children managed to run away from the bees. The woman said she called the girl’s mother and she was subsequently rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital for treatment.
Reports are that works are ongoing at the roadway where the bees attacked the children. Residents reasoned that the heavy duty machinery at the project site may have disturbed the bees.
