Latest update February 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Girl hospitalised following bee attack at Mabaruma 

Feb 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A first form student of the North West Secondary School was rushed to the hospital at the Region One town on Wednesday afternoon after she was attacked by several ‘killer bees’ as she walked home from school.

Reports are that the girl, who lives at the Mabaruma Settlement, was walking home from school with her friends sometime after 15:00hrs on Tuesday when she was attacked by the bees. An eyewitness noted that she heard loud screams outside her home when the bees swarmed the children.

“I heard screams on the road, all the children were running screaming, I was scared but I am a mother and  I felt the hurt so I ran out to inquire,” she said.

She said the bees were all over the girl’s uniform. “She was stung all over. I broke a branch and started to brush it off. I was scared but I tried.”

She said the other children managed to run away from the bees. The woman said she called the girl’s mother and she was subsequently rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital for treatment.

Reports are that works are ongoing at the roadway where the bees attacked the children. Residents reasoned that the heavy duty machinery at the project site may have disturbed the bees.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Join the teachers and upturn the table.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies rising fast bowler Joseph makes huge leap in the ICC Men’s Test rankings

Windies rising fast bowler Joseph makes huge leap in the ICC Men’s...

Feb 01, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies fast-bowling sensation Shamar Joseph has jumped a massive 42 spots up the ICC Men’s Test rankings this week to sit joint 50th on the list. Joseph, whose breathtaking...
Read More
Farfan and Mendes limited renews long standing relationship with RHTY&SC

Farfan and Mendes limited renews long standing...

Feb 01, 2024

QC dominates GCF Midway Specialty U14 chess tourney 

QC dominates GCF Midway Specialty U14 chess...

Feb 01, 2024

Golf Has Earned ‘Super Sport’ Designation in Guyana – Hussain 

Golf Has Earned ‘Super Sport’...

Feb 01, 2024

Kamil Hussain stars in Sunil and Son 8-ball Pools competition at Mahaica

Kamil Hussain stars in Sunil and Son 8-ball Pools...

Feb 01, 2024

Pestano and Rampersaud powers Rose Hall Town NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour to exciting victory over visitors

Pestano and Rampersaud powers Rose Hall Town...

Feb 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]