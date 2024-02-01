Farfan and Mendes limited renews long standing relationship with RHTY&SC

Hand in hand Insurance Company and CCI also make input

Kaieteur Sports – The longstanding relationship between the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club and Farfan and Mendes limited was renewed last week for another year. The renewal of the sponsorship for the 29th consecutive year was done at the company’s Providence East Bank Demerara head office and was attended by officials of the RHTYSC and the company.

Club secretary Hilbert Foster stated that the Georgetown based company came on board to support the RHTYSC in 1995 and then in 1997 became the official sponsor of the Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes under15 team. The Farfan and Mendes under15 team are currently playing in the Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi tournament and heads zone C going into the quarterfinals.

The team led by Komalchan Ramnarace, has won all six of their zone C matches defeating Albion, Port Mourant, Whim, Upper Corentyne, Kildonan and Kennard Memorial. Matthew Pereira has struck 2 centuries in the strong batting lineup, while spin duo of Ramnarace and Akash Sookhlall have claimed a combined 6 wickets. Six members of the team are currently playing in the Guyana Cricket Board inter county tournament. They are Ramnarace, Rafael McKenzie, AkashSookhlall, Sohail Mohammed, Tameshwar Deonandan and Matthew Pereira.

The RHTYSC Farfan and Mendes under15 team over the years have won numerous tournaments including six Berbice-wide and in 2022 was the runner up for the 6th occasion. The team have produced numerous Berbice, Guyana and West Indies players between 1997 to date. They include test players Assad Fudadin, Kevin Sinclair, Esan Crandon, Royston Crandon, Delbert Hicks, Shevan Marks, Shemaine Campbelle, Jonathan Rampersaud, Jeremy Sandia, Sheneeta Grimmond, Sahabeka Gajnabi, Khemraj Mahadeo, Askay Homraj, Shaun Pereira and Dominic Rikhi.

Foster, who is also the former president of the Berbice Cricket Board, stated that the team last year successfully completed over 60 personal development projects under the name of the sponsorship. Among the projects successfully completed were the RHTYSC cricket Academy, Republic bank summer camp, youth information booklet, tribute to medical workers, tribute to law enforcement officers, scorebook project for clubs, tribute to municipality workers, tribute to umpires, Basil Butcher trust fund, say yes to education, tribute to heroes, Berbice sports award, dolphin award of excellence, tribute to teachers, tribute to retire educators,Walter Nero Father’s Day programme, Jessica Sandia Mother’s Day programme, Christmas concert and Christmas charity programme.

The team also assisted other members of the club to organize a very successful RHTYSC Christmas village which was held from the 21st to the 24th of December. Foster stated that all the teams of the RHTYSC in 2024 would complete over 108 activities combined.

Senior cricketer Matthew Pottaya expressed gratitude to the company for its support to the team for the last three decades and stated that Farfan and Mendes limited is one of the main pillars for the RHTYSC success. Accounts Clark Sufeena Ram handed over the sponsorship to Pottaya and fellow club member Asaf Esua.

Meanwhile, the club’s SAY YES TO EDUCATION programme also received a major boost from the Hand in Hand Insurance Company and the Caribbean Containers Inc. The insurance company donated 16 trophies towards honoring outstanding Berbicians under the tribute to heroes, while CCI contributed financially. Under this programme the club reaches out to all youths in region 6 to say no to drugs, crime, suicide, alcohol and yes education, life and sports.