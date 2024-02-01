Latest update February 1st, 2024 12:59 AM

Delivery rider robbed of bike

Feb 01, 2024 News

The stolen motorcycle.

Kaieteur News – A delivery rider was robbed of his bike on Tuesday night around 20:20 hrs while making a delivery at Campbellville, Georgetown.

According to reports, at the time of the incident the man was on his way to make a delivery on his motorcycle bearing registration CM 7723 along Stone Avenue, Campbellville. It is reported while he was on the phone with the customer to pinpoint their exact location and riding slowly, the delivery rider was approached by two men.

Within seconds, one of the men allegedly drew a “jooka” and held on to the handle of the motor cycle. The men then ordered the man to dismount, and after he complied, the men escaped with the bike.The incident took place in the vicinity of the Campbellville Health center.

The victim reported the matter to the police and he is pleading with the perpetrators to return the motorcycle which he uses to do part time delivery work in the night after his day job. Anyone with information on the bike can call 675- 8646 or the nearest police station.

