4 consultants bid to support EITI in implementing Beneficial Ownership Roadmap

Latest update February 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – During the reading of bids on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) Office, it was revealed that four individual consultants have submitted bids to support the Guyana Extractive Industries and Transparency Initiative (EITI) in the Implementation of Beneficial Ownership Roadmap in Guyana.
This project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Natural Resources. The four consultants are as follow: Claire Preece; Diana Aretha Barker; K.L Menns; and Samuel Osei Bekoe.
It was reported that the EITI, a global standard to promote transparency and accountability in the oil, gas and mining sectors require all implementing countries, including Guyana to implement a register of the beneficial owners of the corporate entity (ies) that apply for or hold a participating interest in an exploration or production of oil, gas or mining licence or contract.
This publication reported that according to the 2019 EITI Standards, countries are required to maintain a public register of beneficial owners that demonstrates the level of ownership and details about how ownership or control is exercised. The 2019 EITI Standard requires that, as of January 1, 2020, implementing countries request, and companies publicly disclose, beneficial ownership information. It was reported that four years after the timeline set out by EITI, Guyana has not yet developed a register of beneficial owners that hold lucrative mining licenses in the extractive sectors.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Natural Resources
Proposal for individual consultancy services for the Support for the Guyana EITI in the Implementation of Beneficial Ownership Roadmap in Guyana.
Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of field materials for programme 1 to 8.
Guyana Water Inc. (GWI)
Drilling wells at Karrau, Kartabo, Batavia, Lower Mazaruni.
Drilling of wells at Caria Caria, Santa Mission, and Lower Bonasika Creek
Drilling of wells at Waioakarabi, Chinese Landing, Assakata.
Drilling of wells at Santa Cruz, Kokorite and Warapoka.
Drilling of wells at Imbotero, Smith Creek, and Sebai.
Drilling of wells at Hotaquai and Hobodiah.
Drilling of wells at Barima Kariabo, St. Anslem, Red Hill and Powaikuri.
