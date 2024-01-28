Police boxing gym tops card on opening night

GBA Senior Development Boxing Championship…

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) initiated its Senior Boxing Development programme at the National Gymnasium located along Mandela Avenue on Friday, presenting an exhilarating array of matches to launch the senior boxing season. These matches served as a preparatory card for pugilists aiming to qualify for the upcoming 2024 Paris Games.

The evening commenced with three youth matches, followed by five elite bouts across the Bantamweight, Welterweight, Light Middleweight, Cruiserweight, and Super Heavyweight divisions.

The excitement unfolded as Fidel Persaud, Travis Sancho, and Leon Albert secured victories in the youth finals within the respective 46-48 kg, 49-51 kg, and 55-57 kg categories.

Subsequently, Melroy McPherson from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Boxing gym faced off against Kevin Isaacs of the Police (POL) Boxing gym in the first elite matchup of the night. Isaacs dominated from the start, subjecting McPherson to two 8-count stands in the latter part of the first round. McPherson, unable to continue, conceded the match in the second round, resulting in Isaacs winning the Bantamweight 52-54 kg semi-final in 2 minutes and 35 seconds of round #2.

In the 64-67 kg Welterweight division, Patrick Harvey of the Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Boxing gym encountered a formidable opponent, Emmanuel Sancho of Police. Despite Harvey’s resilience in the second round, Sancho’s relentless assault of punches led to his victory via judges’ scorecards.

Mark Crawford (FYF) demonstrated his prowess as a senior boxer in the Light Middleweight 68-71 kg category, facing GDF’s Colin Hinds. Crawford secured an easy win 1 minute and 15 seconds into the second round. Hinds sustained an injury from a powerful uppercut by Crawford, hindering his recovery and allowing Crawford to advance to the Welterweight finals.

The action continued with the Cruiserweight semi-final clash (81-86 kg) between Brian Harris (FYF) and Hullman Bovel (POL) and the Super Heavyweight +92 kg clash between Troy Glasgow (GDF) and Zidan Wray, also from GDF Boxing gym. Both Bovel and Glasgow secured victories by way of RSC, with Bovel claiming his win one minute into round two, and Wray throwing in the towel at the end of the second round, resulting in Glasgow’s triumph in the Super Heavyweight division.

The championship continued yesterday at the same venue, with detailed coverage of the second night will be provided in Monday’s edition.