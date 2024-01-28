Latest update January 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

GASA enthusiastic of Budget Allocation to Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Jan 28, 2024

GASA President Dwayne Scott (Photo: Guyana Times Sport)

GASA President Dwayne Scott (Photo: Guyana Times Sport)

Kaieteur Sports – The allocations in the budget read for the year 2024 should create great enthusiasm by all the national sporting disciplines. This is due to the work we have witnessed coming from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission over the last 12 months. We have witnessed a tremendous volume of works and projects initiated by the Ministry and this will support the completions of these initiatives. More importantly though, the allocations will help in the development of new projects to help with further the development of Sport in Guyana.

The budget allocations are indicative of the vision of the Minister and his team for the development of Sport in Guyana, but it also indicates the commitment of the Government of the day to accelerate this development to meet regional and global objectives.

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association has a vision to expand the sport beyond the major towns in Guyana. We also see the opportunity to host regional, continental, and international events here in Guyana. These visions can only be realized with improved infrastructure and facilities. The Ministry, The National Sports Commission and GASA share these visions and are in constant talks on the realization of these plans and the impact it can have on the country be it economic, social and/or cultural.

On a domestic level, this group has been working toward systematic improvements through the procurement of tools and equipment, strategically through development of coaches and with the development of programs that includes learn to swim and similar initiatives. Further efforts contributed to GASA participation at the Carifta Games, the CAC Games, World Aquatic Games, and the Inter-Guyana games. These participations help to raise the profiles of the national swimmers and officials. We have had stellar performances at the CAC games and the inter-Guyana games last year and look to further improvements in 2024.

The 2024 budget allocations will allow us not only to drive the continuity of these programs, but for the implementation of additional initiatives that will push further development of sport throughout the nation.

The Guyana Amateur Swimming Association would like to commend the Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission for pushing these allocations and driving the efforts behind the initiatives.

We look forward to continued collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Sports Commission for the growth and improvement of aquatic sports but more importantly all sports in this great nation.

