Fisherman drowns in canal at Blairmont

Kaieteur News – The motionless body of a fisherman was found in a canal on Friday at Blairmont, West Coast, Berbice (WCB) on Friday.

Dead is Tilach Nateram called ‘Boy’ or ‘Rice,’ 42, Number Four, Settlement, Blairmont, WCB, Berbice. It is suspected that he drowned in the waterway, sometime between 17:30hrs and 23:45hrs on Friday in the canal.

Investigations disclosed that the deceased was epileptic; he was also said to be an alcoholic. Nateram was last seen alive in the village around 17:30hrs while he was imbibing. Around 23:45 on Friday, a sluice attendant was contacted by another fisherman, who told him that he found the motionless body of Nateram in the canal. The man was found in the canal close to where the sluice attendant works.

Reports are that the body was observed floating face down in the canal; he was clad in a pair of red short pants. The man’s body was taken out and examined by ranks of the Guyana Police Force; no marks of violence was observed on the body.

Persons in the area disclosed that the man would usually set his seine in the canal where he was found.

The man’s body was taken to the Bailey’s Funeral Parlour, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations continue.