Biscuit roads being built for Hinterland – MP Vincent Henry

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Guyana Action Party (GAP), Vincent Henry recently drew the National Assembly’s attention to the poor quality of roads being developed in the Hinterland region, despite billions being allocated for the projects.

During his contribution to the 2024 Budget Debates on Tuesday, the Member of Parliament (MP) said, “Years come and go (and), we note that the roads built by the PPP are mainly of biscuit texture. One example of this is the Lethem to South Rupununi roads. At this moment the road is being renovated at an extraordinarily high cost. Drivers and commuters will enjoy the biscuit roads until the rains arrive. Then it is back to roads that will make a moderately sick person become very ill before he can get to the hospital.”

This year, the government has set aside $5.5 billion to continue to bridge the gap between the Coastal and Hinterland regions. This year too, the Ministry of Public Works has copped the largest allocation of the $1.146 trillion Budget, receiving $236.1 billion.

The Opposition MP pointed out that during the Consideration of Estimates for the 2023 Budget, he suggested that government employ innovative strategies for more durable highways in the Hinterland; however, these seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

He believes that the administration is comfortable with the quality of roads being built, as this would allow for large contracts to be granted to special contractors for their own benefit.

Over the years, commuters who frequent the interior locations have been complaining of the state of the roadway despite the billions of dollars spent to maintain the roadway. The travel time from Linden to other Hinterland locations can take as much as two days with the deplorable state of the infrastructure. This has also been responsible for a number of accidents, many of which are unreported.

While the weather has been a sore factor responsible for the deterioration of the infrastructure, the Opposition member believes better quality of roads should be developed with the sums allocated for the Hinterland roads.

This year, the Opposition heavily criticized the government’s infrastructure budget during the week-long debate in Parliament. They argued that the fiscal plan has failed to allocate resources for public servants and the vulnerable sections of the population that are grappling with high cost of living and poverty.

The Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill has however defended the allocation, pointing out that the sum benefits the ordinary citizen.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) reported that in the budget under ‘transport,’ the minister said the man who rents taxis, buses, and hiring of boats, among others in this category will also benefit from a $2 billion allocation.

The minister highlighted also a series of measures and initiatives that target the needs of the regular Guyanese citizens.

For instance, he disclosed that 72,000 pensioners will benefit from more than $43 billion while some $2 billion was allocated for vehicle spares and maintenance.

“You know what that means? All the vulcanizing shops, tire shops, mechanic shops, the man who got to sell the car parts, and so on [will have these] opportunities for them in the budget,” he outlined.

Also, approximately $12.1 billion was allocated for security. The minister was adamant that this will see thousands of Guyanese benefitting especially women, as they are more engaged in this line of work.