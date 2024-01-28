A pioneering platform for showcasing multi-sectoral growth, forging new global partnerships

Guyana’s Premier Energy Conference…

By Kiana Wilburg

The Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo, set to take place at the Marriott Hotel from February 19 to 22, represents more than just a showcase of Guyana’s strategic approach to leveraging its significant resources in the ExxonMobil-operated Stabroek Block. This flagship event has evolved to embody a broader vision, illustrating how those resources can be used to underpin growth across various sectors. These include agriculture, construction, healthcare, and education. Furthermore, it serves as a pivotal platform for fostering essential symbiotic partnerships with global partners while encouraging collaborations across multiple industries.

Now in its third iteration, Kurt Baboolall, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo, shared key insights about the event with The Waterfalls Magazine. In a recent interview, he highlighted the dynamic nature of the conference, energized by the expanding offshore oil and gas developments. He was also keen to note that the conference and what it represents today, positions it as a premier event in the region, potentially ranking as the most significant.

Expounding on the importance of the Conference and Supply Chain Expo, Baboolall said, “It’s a platform that not only connect persons; it connects businesses to businesses, and businesses to governments…This for me is key because of the trajectory Guyana is on with respect to accelerated growth.”

The CEO said he holds the view that Guyana is well positioned to be a global leader regarding the prudent use of its oil resources which also fuels growth in other sectors. He said key lessons on the Guyana experience which can be shared with other interested stakeholders include its accelerated pathway in moving to gas, which is outlined in the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.That document also outlines Guyana’s pathway in using renewable energy through projects like the Amaila Falls Hydro Project and other solar farm initiatives which are set up in strategic locations across the country.

While energy has been the focus of the conference for the past two years, Baboolall said the brand has been expanded to focus on other sectors, hence the name change to Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo with the theme, “Fueling transformation and modernization.”

“We have chosen to broaden our scope or to illustrate the different sectors because the energy sector cannot operate in a silo. It depends on various sectors to help move it along in an optimum way to achieve its own milestones,” the CEO said.

Baboolall further explained that the oil and gas sector has increased the demand for hotels with the hospitality and tourism industry responding accordingly. Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh recently noted in the 2024 budget totalling $1.146 Trillion that hotel room capacity is indeed poised for a significant increase, thereby addressing concerns about the availability and cost of international standard rooms. In this regard, Dr. Singh said Government has actively worked to attract private investment in the industry. “I am happy to report that over 1,000 world class rooms will be added to the stock by the end of 2024,” the minister said, adding that many of these are from internationally recognized chains such as Hyatt and Sheraton.

Baboolall also referenced the effect of the oil and gas sector on the recruitment agencies and even training institutions, noting that this bigger picture is what the conference hopes to capture. Towards this end, Baboolall shared that the exhibition for the conference will feature 12 Industries at minimum. These include agriculture, the health industry, Information and communication technology (ICT), logistics, marine infrastructure, and certification entities.

Speaking to other preparations, Baboolall shared that there are 155 exhibitors on board, 26 sponsors, and 300 registrants. “Tickets are currently available at the Marriott Hotel and will soon be accessible at other locations,” the CEO said.

The Waterfalls understands that the agenda of the conference boasts over 66 distinguished speakers, including numerous world leaders who have confirmed their participation. These notable figures include Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani; Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi; Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Keith Rowley; and The Bahamas’ Prime Minister, Phillip Davis.

Representing Guyana will be President, Dr. Irfaan Ali; Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat; Senior Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh; and Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips.

Highlighting the international business community’s involvement, the CEO announced that Pulitzer prize-winning author and renowned energy and economic expert, Daniel Yergin, will also be attending.

The conference also promises a series of thought-provoking panel discussions alongside enlightening presentations from oil companies and a special segment dedicated to youth engagement.

One of the key highlights is the panel discussion titled “Shaping the Future of Energy: Trends and Challenges.” This session features a diverse group of experts, including Mark Oberstoetter from Wood Mackenzie, Theodore Khan of Control Risks, Schlumberger( SLB) Guyana’s Carlos Sarmiento, and Dr. Michal Pawinski from The University of the West Indies. Their combined expertise in upstream research, risk management, diversity and inclusion, and international relations is set to offer a multifaceted view on the evolving energy landscape.

In a similar vein, the panel on “Balancing Economic Growth with Environmental Sustainability” is expected to draw considerable attention. With Shyam Nokta of Environmental Management Consultants, Sunaina Ocalan from Hess Corp., Pradeepa Bholanath representing Guyana’s Ministry of Natural Resources, and moderated by the UK High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller, this discussion promises to delve deep into the complexities of sustainable development.

The focus then shifts to logistics and infrastructure in the “Building Resilient Supply Chains in the Face of Disruptions” panel. Brent Patterson of Blue Water Shipping, Pepe Zhang from the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Centre, and moderator Dr. Rosh Khan of ACE Consulting Group are set to share insights on maintaining efficient and robust supply chains amidst global uncertainties.

Further enriching the conference’s offerings is the “Developing a Workforce for the Future” panel, where U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, Patrick Spaulding, and SLB’s Sharlene Seegoolam will discuss strategies for nurturing talent and skills essential for the future labor market.

Investment opportunities in Guyana will take center stage in the panel titled “Investing in Guyana: Growing Opportunities.” This session boasts a lineup of notable government officials, including Ministers Zulfikar Mustapha, Oneidge Walrond, Hugh Todd, and Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer at Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, who will outline the burgeoning investment landscape in the region.

Complementing these panels, the conference will feature updates from the oil and gas sector by prominent figures like Alistair Routledge of ExxonMobil Guyana, Professor Suresh Narine from CGX Energy Inc, and Clarence Nelson Drake of LINDSAYCA Inc Petronas Staatsolie. Their presentations are expected to provide valuable insights into current activities and future prospects in the sector.

Last but not least, the conference will shine a spotlight on the future generation with a Youth Engagement Session. Here, young entrepreneurs Nicholas Deygoo, Joel Bhagwandin, and Faizal Khan will showcase their entrepreneurial ventures, underscoring the role of youth in shaping the future of the energy and supply chain industries.

With its expanded focus encompassing various sectors and its impressive lineup of global leaders, industry experts, and influential speakers, the conference is poised to set new benchmarks in discussing and shaping the future of energy and economic growth. It stands as a testament to Guyana’s commitment to leveraging its natural resources responsibly and its strategic vision in fostering a sustainable and diverse economic future.