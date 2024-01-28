Latest update January 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

2024 Calypso Monarch: 14 to compete for coveted crown

Jan 28, 2024 Features / Columnists, News, Waterfalls Magazine

Waterfalls Magazine – Reigning monarch Roger ‘Young Bil Rogers’ Hinds’ is among 14 crooners who will compete in the finals of the adult format of the 2024 Adult Calypso Monarch.

The finalists were announced by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports on Thursday. The event will be held on Friday, February 16 at the Tabatinga Sports Complex in Lethem, Rupununi and ministry noted that the Juniors will also compete at the same venue on the same day.

Hinds, a three time monarch who has been competing as a singer for more than three decades, will have stiff competition from the other finalists this year. The list include the 2021 and 2022 monarch Faith ‘Lil Canary’ Corrica, granddaughter of the late Malcolm ‘ Lord Canary’ Corrica, who also competed and won the crown multiple times.

This year, the competition boat will be rocked further when the ambitious 2020 Junior Calypso monarch winner, Omaiah Aaliyah Hall takes to the stage.

Other finalists include popular social media personality Quincy ‘Ego’ Lacon who came in second to Corrica in the 2022 competition.

Others vying for the titles include Osei ‘OKC’ Clark, Kenroy ‘Mighty Believer’ Fraser, Linden ‘The Sniper’ Thomas, Akeem Alexander , Jenel ‘Mrs. Fluffy’ Archer, Jamal Stuart, Pearl Lewis aka ‘ Precious Pearl,’ Karen Bennet aka ‘Queen Bennet,’ Melon McRae and Garfield Campbell aka ‘Mighty Roots.’

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 26th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JUST FENCE THE OIL PROJECTS AND GUYANESE CAN LIVE LIKE KINGS AND QUEENS!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Smith in control as Aussies navigate 216-run chase

Smith in control as Aussies navigate 216-run chase

Jan 28, 2024

West Indies Tour of Australia 2024… ESPN Cricinfo – Steven Smith made a positive start to Australia’s chase of 216, but a shorthanded West Indies attack hit back late on day three to...
Read More
2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Preliminary Rosters announced

2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Preliminary Rosters...

Jan 28, 2024

Harpy Eagles announce strong squad ahead of title defense

Harpy Eagles announce strong squad ahead of title...

Jan 28, 2024

Police boxing gym tops card on opening night

Police boxing gym tops card on opening night

Jan 28, 2024

Archery Guyana represented at 20th Lancaster Archery Classic

Archery Guyana represented at 20th Lancaster...

Jan 28, 2024

Jockey Patrick upbeat ahead of Jumbo Jet’s Mashramni horse race

Jockey Patrick upbeat ahead of Jumbo Jet’s...

Jan 28, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The Budget is cheap talk

    Kaieteur News – In his Budget speech, the Minister of Finance regurgitated what has been said previously by PPP/C governments.... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]