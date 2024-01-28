2024 Calypso Monarch: 14 to compete for coveted crown

Waterfalls Magazine – Reigning monarch Roger ‘Young Bil Rogers’ Hinds’ is among 14 crooners who will compete in the finals of the adult format of the 2024 Adult Calypso Monarch.

The finalists were announced by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports on Thursday. The event will be held on Friday, February 16 at the Tabatinga Sports Complex in Lethem, Rupununi and ministry noted that the Juniors will also compete at the same venue on the same day.

Hinds, a three time monarch who has been competing as a singer for more than three decades, will have stiff competition from the other finalists this year. The list include the 2021 and 2022 monarch Faith ‘Lil Canary’ Corrica, granddaughter of the late Malcolm ‘ Lord Canary’ Corrica, who also competed and won the crown multiple times.

This year, the competition boat will be rocked further when the ambitious 2020 Junior Calypso monarch winner, Omaiah Aaliyah Hall takes to the stage.

Other finalists include popular social media personality Quincy ‘Ego’ Lacon who came in second to Corrica in the 2022 competition.

Others vying for the titles include Osei ‘OKC’ Clark, Kenroy ‘Mighty Believer’ Fraser, Linden ‘The Sniper’ Thomas, Akeem Alexander , Jenel ‘Mrs. Fluffy’ Archer, Jamal Stuart, Pearl Lewis aka ‘ Precious Pearl,’ Karen Bennet aka ‘Queen Bennet,’ Melon McRae and Garfield Campbell aka ‘Mighty Roots.’