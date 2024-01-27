What ever happen to…?

Kaieteur News – Guyana does gat more laugh and thrills and scares than you can find on Netflix. Is mango season, at present in Guyana but we gat more juicy stories than all the spice mangoes in de market.

Months ago, it was reported than a man walk in on his wife munching on some friend chicken. When he ask she where she get it from, she said her ex who just came out of jail bought it for her.

It is alleged that one thing lead to another and the next thing yuh know, somebody get stabled to death. But wah raise dem boys antenna is when it was reported that the incident took place in one of de government’s young professional housing scheme.

Dem boys been scratching their heads, wondering who the real “young professional” was in this tragic incident: – the fast-food enthusiast, the ex-convict, or the unfortunate soul who met his untimely end. In the wild world of Guyanese media, this one seems to have disappeared faster than you can say “young professional’.

Remember the guy who it is alleged thought it’d be a good idea to turn two Venezuelans into naked models? It is said he made them strip down and strut their stuff for all of Georgetown to see. De man did get charge and put in front de court. But de story disappear off de radar of de media.

De media seems to have taken a nap, as quiet as a power outage in the countryside. Maybe they’re on a siesta, dreaming of more straightforward news stories like naming another street after somebody. Dem boys wondering if our news outlets got a snooze button on their journalistic responsibilities.

Talk Half! Leff Half!