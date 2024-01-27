Latest update January 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Volleyball Federation welcomes Budget allocation for sports

Jan 27, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) wishes to extend a prosperous 2024, to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The Guyana Volleyball Federation has welcomed the budget with wide open arms, which will work as a catalyst, to further develop/improve volleyball as it did in 2023. The budget has permitted the Ministry in giving its ardent and unwavering support, which assisted the GVF to achieve renewed overseas participation in Brazil, Barbados, French Guiana and Suriname hosting of international invitational male and female matches with French Guiana, Suriname and Trinidad.

Thanks to the NSC who has supported these ventures tremendously. Notwithstanding the continued support of coaches and players of the academy which saw massive turnouts at the National Gymnasium, Region five and six and the Hinterland region. Some two hundred odd new faces, both males and females, were trained, some of which are now participating in the senior competitive category.

The volleyball fraternity looks forward to the continued support from the ministry, which is a surety.

Last but not least, the GVF thanks the ministry for the monetary subvention, presented to us, for the survival of volleyball.

The Federation looks forward to a successful 2024.

