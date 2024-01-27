Latest update January 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Unemployed youths on bail after  robbing man of $10,000 at knife-point

Jan 27, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Shaquane George (Right) and Daniel Bodley (Left) at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Shaquane George (Right) and Daniel Bodley (Left) at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – Two unemployed youths were on Friday granted $60,000 bail each when they made their first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The duo, Daniel Bodley and Shaquane George allegedly stole $10,000 from Michael Verasa on January 23, 2024. The youth pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that at Commerce Street, Georgetown whilst in the company of others and being armed with a dangerous weapon, that being a knife, they robbed Verasa.

The prosecution did not object to bail being granted to the duo but requested Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who presided over the matter, to attach conditions to the granting of bail.

As a result, the Magistrate instructed that Bodley and George report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Brickdam Police Station on Mondays and Fridays until the conclusion of the court matter.

The accused are scheduled to return to court on March 1, 2024.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JUST FENCE THE OIL PROJECTS AND GUYANESE CAN LIVE LIKE KINGS AND QUEENS!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Australia vs West Indies second Test hangs in balance after day two

Australia vs West Indies second Test hangs in balance after day two

Jan 27, 2024

Kevin Sinclair hits debut 50 and takes first Test wicket SportsMax – The second Test between West Indies and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane remains finely poised after a riveting second...
Read More
Nepal beat Afghanistan in thriller; West Indies inch past England by two wickets

Nepal beat Afghanistan in thriller; West Indies...

Jan 27, 2024

Volleyball Federation welcomes Budget allocation for sports

Volleyball Federation welcomes Budget allocation...

Jan 27, 2024

High-octane finals set for today at Bourda Ground 

High-octane finals set for today at Bourda...

Jan 27, 2024

Savory XI romp to 10-wicket win 

Savory XI romp to 10-wicket win 

Jan 27, 2024

GCB Under-15 Tournament bowls off tomorrow with matches at Queen’s College and Malteenoes ground

GCB Under-15 Tournament bowls off tomorrow with...

Jan 27, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]