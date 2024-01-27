Unemployed youths on bail after robbing man of $10,000 at knife-point

Kaieteur News – Two unemployed youths were on Friday granted $60,000 bail each when they made their first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The duo, Daniel Bodley and Shaquane George allegedly stole $10,000 from Michael Verasa on January 23, 2024. The youth pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that at Commerce Street, Georgetown whilst in the company of others and being armed with a dangerous weapon, that being a knife, they robbed Verasa.

The prosecution did not object to bail being granted to the duo but requested Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, who presided over the matter, to attach conditions to the granting of bail.

As a result, the Magistrate instructed that Bodley and George report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Brickdam Police Station on Mondays and Fridays until the conclusion of the court matter.

The accused are scheduled to return to court on March 1, 2024.