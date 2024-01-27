Shuman resigns as Govt.’s aviation advisor, set to launch own airline

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Liberty Justice Party (LJP) Lenox Shuman, who served as the Aviation Advisor to the Government of Guyana, has submitted his resignation to President Irfaan Ali.

Shuman’s departure is linked to his endeavor to establish a Guyanese airline, El’Dorado Airlines Inc.

In a letter addressed to President Ali dated December 1, 2023, Shuman expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Guyana and acknowledged the honor of his position in the government. The resignation is effective from January 9, 2024, paving the way for Shuman to fully concentrate on the establishment of El’Dorado Airlines Inc.

“I have noted several clarion calls by Your Excellency, and a corresponding echo from the travelling Guyanese public for the establishment of a Guyanese Airline,” Shuman said.

Citing these calls, Shuman has decided to step down, acknowledging that maintaining his role as Aviation Advisor while pursuing his airline venture would present a conflict of interest.

The anticipated launch date for El’Dorado Airlines Inc. is set for August 20, 2024. Shuman expressed optimism about the venture and extended a request for the government’s support in this new endeavor.