Savory XI romp to 10-wicket win

GCB Harpy Eagles practice game

Kaieteur Sports – All-round performances from the Kemol Savory XI helped their team to a comprehensive 10-wicket win over the Kevlon Anderson XI, as action in the Guyana Cricket Board GCB (GCB) Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice game ended yesterday.

Resuming on 175 for 5 from 34 overs, 232 runs behind, Anderson XI ended on 270 all out, despite Sachin Singh hitting 81 on day 3 with Akshaya Persaud chipping in with a gritty 42, Zachary Jodah (39) and Rivaldo Phillips (25).

Singh and Rampertab Ramnauth (41) led the scoring during Anderson XI’s 2nd innings, before Swamy and company made inroads.

All-rounder Quentin Sampson snapped up 4-35, while Leon Swamy (3-34) and spinner Junior Sinclair (2-79), sealing off some clinical bowling from the Kemol Savory XI.

Savory XI posted 329 in their first innings after fifties from Matthew Nandu and Raymon Perez kept them in control. Batting a second time around, both Perez (23*) and Nandu (18*), picked up where they left off as they steered their team to 41-0.

The in-form Perez struck four fours, while Nandu smacked 3 fours with a six, as they raced to 41-0 but more importantly wrapping up the game without a wicket falling in the 2nd innings.