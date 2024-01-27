President Ali bestowed with Global African Leadership Award

…attends opening of oil refinery in Ghana

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali was on Friday awarded with the prestigious Global African Leadership Award in recognition of his “strong and transformational leadership” in Ghana.

The Head of State who is accompanied by the First Lady Arya Ali attended the African Prosperity Champions Awards and Presidential Gala Dinner.

Meanwhile, earlier Friday, President Ali attended the commissioning of the Sentuo Oil Refinery in Ghana. The event was also attended by Ghana’s President, HE Nana Afuko-Addo.

The Guyanese Head of State is currently in Ghana on an official visit.