PANCAP provides training opportunities for tuberculosis, HIV medical professionals via free webinars

Jan 27, 2024 News

Dr. Omar Sued, Advisor in HIV Treatment and Care.

Kaieteur News – The Pan-Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP) is inviting medical professionals particularly HIV clinicians to take full advantage of the training opportunities being offered through its free webinar series.

According to the organisation, the medical professionals can broaden their knowledge and equip themselves with the requisite skills to professionally deliver high-quality care and treatment for people living with HIV.

PANCAP hosted its first free webinar for this year on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

It was done in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and centered on Tuberculosis and HIV screening, diagnosis and treatment – Update on WHO new guidelines.

The first part of the series was facilitated by Dr. Omar Sued, Advisor in HIV Treatment and Care (PAHO).

PANCAP said that the primary objective of these free webinars is to increase the capacity of HIV practitioners in the Region to better detect and manage common opportunistic infections that affect people living with HIV in the Region.

The next scheduled webinar will be on Thursday, February 8, 2023, at 11:00 hrs Guyana Time and will be facilitated by Dr David Koren.

He will be presenting on the topic: Update on the interpretation and management of HIV resistance.

To register for this FREE webinar please use the link below:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5944855298631527003

