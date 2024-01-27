New laws of Guyana set for publication in first quarter of 2024

…AG Nandlall unveils comprehensive legislative agenda during Budget 2024 debates

Kaieteur News – Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, on Friday announced during his 2024 budget presentation that the Government of Guyana is on track to publish a set of new laws within the first quarter of this year.

In a comprehensive overview of the legislative agenda, AG Nandlall highlighted the critical role of the rule of law and an independent judiciary in shaping a modern society. He emphasized the necessity of a robust legislative framework to support the government’s transformative policies and projects.

“We promised in our manifesto that we will reform this constitution. We promised to do so through an established mechanism. That mechanism has been established, and it is currently being activated,” AG Nandlall affirmed.

He underscored the importance of the Constitution as the foundational legal instrument.

Nandlall added that the government has already taken steps towards enhancing legal infrastructure, with the passing of the Constitutional Reform Commission Act and the initiation of the appointment process for the Commission.

“And very shortly…His Excellency the President will appoint that Commission,” he added.

Nandlall revealed that the revision of the laws of Guyana, originally scheduled for completion by the end of the previous year, would now be concluded within the first quarter of 2024. The Attorney General explained that the delay was caused because of the volume of the work. He also announced the upcoming publication of the Guyana Law Reports for the years 2008 to 2020 before the end of the first quarter.

Highlighting ongoing projects, AG Nandlall outlined plans for a new building dedicated to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Region Two. He said, “That building will constitute an office complex and residential quarters for our officers of the Director of Public Prosecutions office when they go to prosecute cases on the Essequibo Coast.”

The government is also constructing a new Deeds and Commercial Registry Authority in Region Two.

He noted too that an allocation of almost $800 million has been budgeted for the construction of a new Deeds and Commercial Registry Authority at Esplanade, New Amsterdam. He explained that the work of the Deeds Authority is currently at a cramped location, sharing with the staff of the Berbice High Court Registry.

Nandlall explained that the government aims to improve the functionality and accessibility of legal services by relocating the Land Registry to a more spacious and comfortable location. Furthermore, he announced plans for the construction of a new headquarters for the Deeds and Commercial Registry in Georgetown by the year 2025. It was also disclosed that the government will donate land in Providence on the East Bank of Demerara to accommodate a building for the Guyana Legal Clinic.

Additionally, the AG said that another Hope of Justice Centre will be constructed in Vergenoegen on the East Bank of Essequibo. Recently, the government commissioned a Hope and Justice Centre at Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara.

Nandlall explained that in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Protection the centres will provide a comprehensive range of services, including legal, medical, counseling, police protection, and restorative justice services, particularly for victims of domestic violence, trafficking, sexual violence, and child labor.

Additionally, the Attorney General outlined other initiatives to review and strengthen the criminal justice system. He said, “We are reviewing in strengthening our criminal justice system. We are working on a lot more important initiatives sentencing guidelines, you will have heard a lot of public commentary about the type and varying sentences and the done by our legal tribunals well these sentencing guidelines are expected to bring uniformity and consistency in those in that regard.”

Nandlall shared too that the government will review the Sexual Offences Act, draft new legislation allowing trials without a jury in certain criminal matters, and update the outdated evidence legislation of 1898.

“We are drafting completely new evidence Act, our Evidence Act is an 1898 legislation and with all the transformation taking place that simply can’t govern the evidential tapestry of our jurisprudence anymore,” Nandlall said.

The Attorney General said that this year government will unfold the restorative justice project.

In collaboration with the Human Services Ministry, Nandlall explained, “We are going to get twin the restorative justice project with the probation department. The probation department is already located across every magisterial district in the country. They have their own facilities. They have their own edifices and they also have an integrated and harmonious systematic relationship with the judiciary and if we can take advantage of that established infrastructure, and just add the restorative justice officers to it, then we will kick start a restorative justice project in a real way.”

Nandlall disclosed that dozens of new bills are in the pipeline, addressing corporate structure, for agricultural sector improvement for the exportation of food to facilitate Guyana’s role as the breadbasket of the Caribbean.