Latest update January 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Miner relieved of gold, gun during robbery at Sandhill Backdam

Jan 27, 2024 News

Dirty deed in a dark alley.

Kaieteur News – A miner was relieved of his licensed firearm and an undisclosed amount of “malgum” gold during an armed robbery on Thursday at the Sand Hill Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

The incident reportedly occurred around 18:45 hrs.

The victim, Mohamed Azam Shadiek, a 33-year-old Miner of Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was in possession of his .32 Taurus pistol when the robbery occurred.

Reports are that on Thursday, Shadiek’s workers “washed down” his six-inch land dredge between 17:00h and 18:00 hrs, and secured the production in a small green container which was subsequently placed into his haversack.

Shadiek, armed with his .32 pistol, boarded his ATV along with two of his workers, Wayne Thomas and Isaque Brown, and left for his camp.

Approximately 3 minutes into their journey the victim, who was riding the ATV bike, noticed a tree lying across the road, blocking his path.

When he stopped two armed, unidentifiable, masked persons emerged from the bushes and held him at gunpoint. The victim was then relieved of his licensed .firearm along with ten .32 live rounds of ammunition and an undisclosed amount of “malgum” gold.

The suspects then made their good escape on foot back into the bushes.

Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JUST FENCE THE OIL PROJECTS AND GUYANESE CAN LIVE LIKE KINGS AND QUEENS!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Australia vs West Indies second Test hangs in balance after day two

Australia vs West Indies second Test hangs in balance after day two

Jan 27, 2024

Kevin Sinclair hits debut 50 and takes first Test wicket SportsMax – The second Test between West Indies and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane remains finely poised after a riveting second...
Read More
Nepal beat Afghanistan in thriller; West Indies inch past England by two wickets

Nepal beat Afghanistan in thriller; West Indies...

Jan 27, 2024

Volleyball Federation welcomes Budget allocation for sports

Volleyball Federation welcomes Budget allocation...

Jan 27, 2024

High-octane finals set for today at Bourda Ground 

High-octane finals set for today at Bourda...

Jan 27, 2024

Savory XI romp to 10-wicket win 

Savory XI romp to 10-wicket win 

Jan 27, 2024

GCB Under-15 Tournament bowls off tomorrow with matches at Queen’s College and Malteenoes ground

GCB Under-15 Tournament bowls off tomorrow with...

Jan 27, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]