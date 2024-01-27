Miner relieved of gold, gun during robbery at Sandhill Backdam

Latest update January 27th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A miner was relieved of his licensed firearm and an undisclosed amount of “malgum” gold during an armed robbery on Thursday at the Sand Hill Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.
The incident reportedly occurred around 18:45 hrs.
The victim, Mohamed Azam Shadiek, a 33-year-old Miner of Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was in possession of his .32 Taurus pistol when the robbery occurred.
Reports are that on Thursday, Shadiek’s workers “washed down” his six-inch land dredge between 17:00h and 18:00 hrs, and secured the production in a small green container which was subsequently placed into his haversack.
Shadiek, armed with his .32 pistol, boarded his ATV along with two of his workers, Wayne Thomas and Isaque Brown, and left for his camp.
Approximately 3 minutes into their journey the victim, who was riding the ATV bike, noticed a tree lying across the road, blocking his path.
When he stopped two armed, unidentifiable, masked persons emerged from the bushes and held him at gunpoint. The victim was then relieved of his licensed .firearm along with ten .32 live rounds of ammunition and an undisclosed amount of “malgum” gold.
The suspects then made their good escape on foot back into the bushes.
Investigations are ongoing.
